US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St set for worst selloff in two months

NEW YORK, June 20 The S&P 500 fell more than 2 percent on Thursday, setting stocks up for their worst day in two months, hit by the Federal Reserve's plans to begin winding down its massive monetary stimulus later this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 282.99 points, or 1.87 percent, at 14,829.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 32.96 points, or 2.02 percent, at 1,595.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 67.46 points, or 1.96 percent, at 3,375.74.
