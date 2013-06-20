US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St set for worst selloff in two months

BRIEF-Sirius XM Canada qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Sirius XM Canada reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
NEW YORK, June 20 The S&P 500 fell more than 2 percent on Thursday, setting stocks up for their worst day in two months, hit by the Federal Reserve's plans to begin winding down its massive monetary stimulus later this year.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 282.99 points, or 1.87 percent, at 14,829.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 32.96 points, or 2.02 percent, at 1,595.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 67.46 points, or 1.96 percent, at 3,375.74.
* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces offering of series D senior unsecured debentures
* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. announces a private placement of $2,000,000 in non-convertible unsecured debentures