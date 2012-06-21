US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 declines more than 2 pct

NEW YORK, June 21 The S&P 500 index fell more than 2 percent late on Thursday as data raised worries about global growth and a bearish note on the markets from Goldman Sachs added to the weak tone.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 242.79 points, or 1.89 percent, at 12,581.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 29.25 points, or 2.16 percent, at 1,326.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 69.68 points, or 2.38 percent, at 2,860.77.