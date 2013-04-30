版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 hits intraday record

NEW YORK, April 30 The S&P 500 hit a new intraday record just before the close on Tuesday.

It traded above 1,597.35, its previous intraday record, to a high of 1,597.57.
