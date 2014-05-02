版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 2日 星期五 21:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim gains, S&P e-mini futures turn negative

NEW YORK May 2 U.S. stock index futures trimmed earlier gains on Friday with the S&P 500 e-mini futures turning negative with less than half an hour left until the opening bell.

S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 1.75 points and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 20 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 3 points. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
