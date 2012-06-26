版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 26日 星期二 22:31 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St trims gains on euro zone

NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. stocks trimmed gains, with the Dow turning negative on Tuesday, as investors exercised caution after a Spanish bill auction met with falling demand.

The pullback by stocks also followed data showing U.S. consumer confidence fell for the fourth straight month in June.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.74 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,493.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.45 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,315.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.30 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,842.46.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐