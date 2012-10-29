Stock market seen closed Tuesday: source

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK Oct 29 The U.S. stock market is expected to be closed on Tuesday because of Hurricane Sandy, a source said on Monday.
The decision to close markets for a second straight day because of the storm was made during a call between industry executives and regulators, said one person who was on the call. An official announcement was expected shortly.
Every effort is being made to reopen markets on Wednesday, but a final decision has not been made yet, the source said.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.