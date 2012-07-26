US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Index futures turn higher; earnings eyed

NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. stock index futures edged
slightly higher in early trading on Thursday as a mixed
corporate earnings season, worries about the economy, and hopes
for more stimulus from the Federal Reserve continued to create
cross-currents in markets.
S&P 500 futures rose 4.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 51
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 9.25 points.