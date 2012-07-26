版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 26日 星期四 18:38 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Index futures turn higher; earnings eyed

NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. stock index futures edged slightly higher in early trading on Thursday as a mixed corporate earnings season, worries about the economy, and hopes for more stimulus from the Federal Reserve continued to create cross-currents in markets.

S&P 500 futures rose 4.2 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 51 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 9.25 points.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐