US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St briefly turns higher in late trading

NEW YORK Dec 27 U.S. stocks turned higher in late-session trading on Thursday after news that the U.S. House of Representatives scheduled a session for Sunday, with the "fiscal cliff" deadline just around the corner.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 9.76 points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,104.83, after briefly trading higher. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.55 point, or 0.04 percent, at 1,419.28, also after briefly trading higher. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.45 point, or 0.02 percent, at 2,990.61.

