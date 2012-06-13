US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St cuts losses; indexes higher

BRIEF-Nisource says Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Says had expected fy 2016 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.05 to $1.10
NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stocks erased earlier losses to trade positive on Wednesday, led by gains in financial and energy shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.32 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,580.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.50 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,325.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.74 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,848.81.
* Internap Corporation raises $43 million in common equity private placement
* First Majestic announces financial results for q4 and year end 2016