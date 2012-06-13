版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三 22:44 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St cuts losses; indexes higher

NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stocks erased earlier losses to trade positive on Wednesday, led by gains in financial and energy shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.32 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,580.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.50 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,325.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.74 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,848.81.

