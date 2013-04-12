版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 12日 星期五 22:02 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St adds to losses after sentiment data

NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. stocks extended losses in morning trading on Friday after data showed American consumer sentiment fell in April to its lowest in nine months.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 43.13 points or 0.29 percent, to 14,822.01, the S&P 500 lost 7.1 points or 0.45 percent, to 1,586.27 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.43 points or 0.35 percent, to 3,288.72.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐