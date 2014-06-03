US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips a day after Dow, S&P set records

Nikkei nears one-month highs as yen slips
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. stocks inched lower in low volume on Tuesday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 receding from Monday's record closing levels as traders found few reasons to buy following a string of gains. A rise in semiconductor companies' shares limited losses.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.29 points or 0.13 percent, to end unofficially at 16,722.34. The S&P 500 dipped just 0.73 of a point or 0.04 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,924.24. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.12 points or 0.07 percent, to close unofficially at 4,234.08. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to slash the corporate income tax rate and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said late on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, April 26 London copper held near its highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro in the wake of the French election, making commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.2 percent to $5,717 a tonne by 0128 GMT, adding to a 0.9 percent gain from the previous session. LME copper prices on Tuesday hit a one week top at $5,722 a tonne,