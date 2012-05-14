US SWAPS-Spreads widen on Greece, counterparty concerns

* Two-year spread touches widest since early January
* Greece political turmoil stokes contagion worries
* JPMorgan's derivatives loss raises counterparty risk
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. interest-rate swap spreads
grew on Monday as traders sought to pare their risk on concerns
about the political turmoil in Greece and counterparty risks in
the wake of a huge derivatives loss at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
.
The failure of Greek leaders to cobble together a coalition
government this weekend increased worries that the debt-laden
nation would not meet the fiscal requirements to obtain its full
130-billion-euro bailout to avert a chaotic default, analysts
said.
Investor concerns were compounded by JPMorgan's stunning
loss on soured derivatives bets, causing investors to fret about
the hedging strategies of other major banks, they said.
"You have seen risk coming off here. It didn't help with
JPMorgan," said MacNeil Curry, chief rates and currency
technical strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New
York. "It raises the question that if JPMorgan is the best of
the breed, what are the other guys doing?"
Concerns about counterparty risk, or banks' risk exposure to
each other, drew speculation about how severely Moody's
Investors Service might cut the credit ratings of JPMorgan and
other global banks that often underwrite interest-rate swaps.
Moody's is expected to announce its downgrades of global and
European banks between now and June. Lower credit ratings could
drive up these banks' borrowing costs and cut into their profit
margins.
Interest-rate swaps are over-the-counter contracts that
typically let investors exchange one type of future interest
payments, such as a fixed-rate payment, for a floating payment
tied to another interest rate that can vary, such as Libor.
In times of market volatility sparked by worries about the
banking system's health, investors "pay fixed" to exit their
swap positions, which widen their risk premiums over Treasuries.
The two-year swap spread was last quoted at
38.00 basis points, compared with 34.75 basis points late on
Friday, according to Tradeweb.
The yield premium on two-year interest-rate swaps over
Treasuries touched 40.00 basis points, its highest level since
early January.
The 10-year swap spread was last quoted at
16.50 basis points - 1.50 basis points wider than late on
Friday. It is hovering at its widest level in about five months.