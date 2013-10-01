UPDATE 1-U.S. pays more for one-month bills as debt ceiling showdown looms

By Richard Leong and Karen Brettell
NEW YORK Oct 1 The U.S. Treasury Department on
Tuesday paid the highest interest rate on one-month debt in
about 10 months, as many investors shunned Treasuries bills due
later this month, when the government is expected to exhaust its
borrowing capacity.
The Treasury paid a 0.12 percent to investors to buy its
one-month bills, the highest level set at a one-month bill
auction since held Nov. 27 last year, when it paid an interest
rate of 0.175 percent, according to data from the Treasury
Department.
The spike in rates came in the wake of a partial U.S.
government shutdown due to political gridlock in Congress over
renewing funding for the fiscal year that starts Tuesday.
The government shutdown, the first in 17 years, fuelled
worries about a looming fight over raising the federal debt
ceiling which is expected to be reached on Oct. 17. Failure to
increase the $16.7 trillion statutory borrowing cap could cause
the government to default on its debt, according to analysts.
"Bills are one of the best measures of investor anxiety,"
said Tony Cresenzi, an executive vice president and portfolio
manager at Pimco.
In the secondary market the rate on the one-month bills
jumped to 0.08 percent, up from 0.02 percent late on
Monday, the largest one day jump since July 27 2011, right
before the showdown over the debt ceiling cost the United States
its triple-A rating from Standard & Poor's.
The yield on the one-month bills was higher than that of
three-month and six-month bills, which
yielded 0.02 percent and 0.05 percent, respectively, on Tuesday.
Investors have been reluctant to buy Treasury debt that
comes due in mid-and late October as these notes are most
vulnerable to missed payments if the government does reach a
agreement to increase the debt ceiling.
"Oct. 31 bills are seen as being at risk for roll over at
the end of the month, so no one wants to be the hero and jump in
to buy them," said Ira Jersey, an interest rate strategist at
Credit Suisse in New York.
Investors had been flocking to Treasuries bills that are due
after October, and are less vulnerable to the government
maneuvering, though that demand ebbed on Tuesday as they unwound
positions meant to tidy balance sheets for quarter-end, which
ended on Monday.
Investors also lent less cash to the New York Federal
Reserve in its reverse repo facility on Tuesday, after a
dramatic jump on Monday.
The New York Fed said on Tuesday it accepted $4.507 billion
in cash from 31 bidders in the facility, down from $58.157
billion from 87 bidders on Monday, the highest figure since the
Fed began testing the facility last week.
In reverse repurchase agreements, or reverse repos, the Fed
temporarily drains cash from the financial system by borrowing
funds overnight from banks, large money market mutual funds and
others, and offering them Treasury securities as collateral.
Banks and the funds receive a modest overnight interest rate,
initially set at 0.01 percentage point, or one basis point.