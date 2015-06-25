MORNING BID-AMERICAS-The Big Fat Greek Disaster

(The author is a Reuters editor. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By David Gaffen

NEW YORK, June 25 To the absolute surprise of nobody, Greece and its so-called "Troika" of creditors have once again hit an impasse in its most recent meeting on figuring out everything that will make the sun shine brighter and result in dancing in the streets.

The interesting thing here is that the markets haven't had much of a reaction overall, having grown accustomed to the on-again/off-again stuff that has made us all a bit wary of things. What's next? European Union leaders are convening to discuss the issue again before the "deadline" next week that results in the Greeks possibly being forced to leave the euro zone, default on its debt, and all other sorts of bad things that the markets, at least the U.S. markets, seem not to be worried about anymore. That, even though one minister told Reuters that the loss of trust was becoming "extreme".

The fall in volatility, as the VIX has been trading around 12 or 13, and the general tendency of equities to head higher as well, suggests, again, that the reaction from markets to an eventual Greek exit from the euro zone will be relatively muted in the U.S. That could be a mistaken assumption. Equities are itching for a reason to see a bit of a pullback, and while Greece's economic prowess (it has an economy about the size of Shake Shack, or something) isn't going to bring the world to its knees, there are still expectations of the contagion from bad debts owned by others in the euro zone, along with fears of economic trouble throughout the zone if the required debts aren't paid.

But we've been through this before. And the stock market at the moment is nonplussed. Bonds are a bit weaker as equities rebound from a selloff yesterday that was blamed variously on the Greek drama (which isn't new), Carl Icahn's critical remarks about the equity market (which isn't new, and which he told Reuters on a few occasions in the last several months), and general fatigue (which also isn't new).

And that's about where things are, in this lull before the jobs report, the July 4 break, and the earnings activity - a whole lot of "not new" stuff pushing things around with the equity market near a record. Nike brings the most notable earnings after the close, when the company is expected to best expectations thanks to overall strong sales and going forward, its ties to the FIFA Women's World Cup and the National Basketball Association should help boost revenues. The primary issue here? Very high valuation, with a price-to-earnings ratio of about 27 compared with a 10-year average of about 17. The stock has more than doubled in the last two-and-a-half years, and so it may serve as a microcosm of what the overall stock market is looking like.