MORNING BID-AMERICAS-The Big Fat Greek Disaster

(The author is a Reuters editor. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, June 25 To the absolute surprise of
nobody, Greece and its so-called "Troika" of creditors have once
again hit an impasse in its most recent meeting on figuring out
everything that will make the sun shine brighter and result in
dancing in the streets.
The interesting thing here is that the markets haven't had
much of a reaction overall, having grown accustomed to the
on-again/off-again stuff that has made us all a bit wary of
things. What's next? European Union leaders are convening to
discuss the issue again before the "deadline" next week that
results in the Greeks possibly being forced to leave the euro
zone, default on its debt, and all other sorts of bad things
that the markets, at least the U.S. markets, seem not to be
worried about anymore. That, even though one minister told
Reuters that the loss of trust was becoming "extreme".
The fall in volatility, as the VIX has been trading around
12 or 13, and the general tendency of equities to head higher as
well, suggests, again, that the reaction from markets to an
eventual Greek exit from the euro zone will be relatively muted
in the U.S. That could be a mistaken assumption. Equities are
itching for a reason to see a bit of a pullback, and while
Greece's economic prowess (it has an economy about the size of
Shake Shack, or something) isn't going to bring the world to its
knees, there are still expectations of the contagion from bad
debts owned by others in the euro zone, along with fears of
economic trouble throughout the zone if the required debts
aren't paid.
But we've been through this before. And the stock market at
the moment is nonplussed. Bonds are a bit weaker as equities
rebound from a selloff yesterday that was blamed variously on
the Greek drama (which isn't new), Carl Icahn's critical remarks
about the equity market (which isn't new, and which he told
Reuters on a few occasions in the last several months), and
general fatigue (which also isn't new).
And that's about where things are, in this lull before the
jobs report, the July 4 break, and the earnings activity - a
whole lot of "not new" stuff pushing things around with the
equity market near a record. Nike brings the most notable
earnings after the close, when the company is expected to best
expectations thanks to overall strong sales and going forward,
its ties to the FIFA Women's World Cup and the National
Basketball Association should help boost revenues. The primary
issue here? Very high valuation, with a price-to-earnings ratio
of about 27 compared with a 10-year average of about 17. The
stock has more than doubled in the last two-and-a-half years,
and so it may serve as a microcosm of what the overall stock
market is looking like.