Fears of rising rates fade in high-grade bond market

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (IFR) - Fears that rising US rates will
sound the death knell for bonds are fading, following the past
week's extraordinary performance of acquisition financings in
the investment grade new issue market from names like Bayer.
The German pharmaceutical company attracted US$27bn of
demand for a US$7bn six-part deal in the Yankee market, despite
a blistering pace of negative headlines that caused the Dow
Jones Industrial Average index to plunge more than 230 points on
the day.
If riots in Hong Kong, panic in the equity market, fears of
a mass exodus from Pimco's biggest bond fund and even the threat
of an Ebola outbreak in the US can't stop high grade new issues
for more than day, then who cares about the Fed raising rates?
"As far as the investment grade market is concerned, I don't
think that what happens with rates going forward matters
significantly, especially if moves are orderly," said Jonathan
Fine, head of Americas investment grade syndicate at Goldman
Sachs.
These are comforting words for the long list of corporates
in the pipeline in need of funds after a resurgence in mergers
and acquisitions activity this year.
"The buyer base has shown it is happy to purchase investment
grade bonds, and aggressively, when rates stabilize at a new
level, whether that level is higher or lower," said Fine.
On Friday a much stronger than expected rise in the
September non-farm payrolls to 248,000 (expectations were for
about 200,000) and a drop in the jobless rate to the lowest in
six years, at 5.9%, sparked a suprising spree of buying, even
though strong job growth raises the odds of a Fed rate hike
earlier rather than later in 2015.
The investment grade market has also benefited from the
recent meltdown in high yield, which is far more at the mercy of
equity moves.
In the week ending October 1, US$3.132bn flowed into
investment grade bond funds while US$2.28bn flowed out of high
yield.
"What you are seeing is a flight to quality," said William
Larkin, senior portfolio manager at Cabot Investment Management.
"The high yield market got more defensive as equities sold
off and high quality corporate bonds benefited from that."
ICE-BREAKER
All it took to get investors nibbling again, even after such
a deluge of bad news and a US$126bn new issue binge in
September, was a company with a good story and a few basis
points of new issue concession.
Bayer was the perfect ice-breaker, being a single A name
that hasn't tapped the Yankee market in 16 years, and with its
US$14.2bn acquisition of Merck's customer care business winning
a seal of approval from rating agencies.
Bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan started out with a juicy 125bp
spread over Treasuries on the 10-year tranche, used as pricing
benchmark for the rest of the deal.
At that level, A3/ A-minus rated Bayer was offering more
than a 30bp pickup to the low 90s spreads on double-A pharma
comparables and about 20bp more than a 105bp fair value level
for a new Bayer 10-year.
After going subject on a US$27bn book late morning, Bayer
went out with guidance of 115bp and priced the 10-year at 110bp,
offering just 5bp in new issue concession.
As small as that premium might seem, the 10-year was 10bp
tighter in the aftermarket by the next day.
"At a price, there is tremendous demand," said Ashish Shah,
head of global credit investment at AllianceBernstein.
"Investors are willing to commit capital if they are being
paid a new issue concession."
That prompted US pipeline operator, Enterprise Products
Partners, to follow the next day with a US$2.75bn offering of
five, 10, 30 and 40-year securities, immediately after
announcing its acquisition of Oiltanking Partners.
It attracted US$11.5bn of demand, enabling bookrunners
BAML, Citigroup and JPM to ratchet in pricing on the US$1.15bn
10-year to 135bp, 15bp tighter than initial price thoughts of
150bp and offering just 3bp in new issue premium.
It too tightened in the aftermarket, by about 1-2bp across
the tranches.
Despite the stronger September payroll, many believe the Fed
will not hike rates until later in 2015.
"Two reasons to believe in lower rates for longer are that a
higher dollar could slow US economy's growth momentum and drive
inflation expectations lower still," said Edward Marrinan, chief
credit strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland in the US.
Even Barclays strategists, who fear the market is being too
complacent about pace and size of rate hikes, believe any
investment grade market sell-off would be short-lived.
Chronic illiquidity will send spreads gapping out, but
eventually "there will be a bid. That's the point," said Brad
Rogoff, head of credit strategy at Barclays.
"Previous bouts of volatility (in the current business
cycle) have been treated as buying opportunities by
institutional investors," said Rogoff.
Rising rates are more likely to hit the front end of the
curve, where the 'tourists' play: conservative retail investors
who have treated short-dated corporate bonds as a
cash-equivalent alternative to money market funds during the
years of ultra-low yields.
But with European government rates so low, and rising rates
in the US supporting a stronger dollar, there are plenty of
foreign buyers waiting for a sell-off to gain entry into
comparatively higher yielding fixed income assets in the US
corporate bond market.
"We still think that a back up in (corporate bond) spreads
because of rate volatility would present a buying opportunity,"
said Shah.
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Editing by Philip Wright)