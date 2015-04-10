Perrigo acquisition could threaten Mylan's investment grade

NEW YORK, April 10 (IFR) - Drugmaker Mylan is at risk of dropping back into junk territory if it doesn't strike a perfect balance between bond and equity to finance its proposed US$30bn acquisition of healthcare supplier Perrigo, analysts warned.

The Baa3/BBB- pharma has offered to buy Perrigo for US$205 a share in transaction valued at US$30bn, including assumed debt, and it may need to raise up to US$9bn to complete the acquisition.

Analysts and rating agencies have been spooked by Mylan's decision not to divulge exactly how much debt and equity it plans to issue for the acquisition and warn that, at best, the deal will leave it teetering on the edge of junk.

Late this week S&P put Mylan's BBB- rating on CreditWatch with negative implications, threatening its investment grade rating amid concerns that the merger "could significantly increase debt leverage".

Moody's also rates Mylan at its lowest investment-grade rating of Baa3, which the pharma company achieved in late 2012 after years of struggling with high leverage due to acquisitions.

KEEPING THE GRADE

Mylan won its investment-grade status back then by publicly articulating a 3.0-times debt/EBITDA target.

Even if the Perrigo acquisition financing has a 70-75% equity component, the combined company's total debt to EBITDA would soar to around 4.5-times, according to analysts.

"The company has repeatedly stated its commitment to investment grade, but...the cash/stock consideration will have a material impact on the degree of credit deterioration and potential agency actions," said CreditSight pharma credit analyst, Eric Axon.

Axon believes Mylan could use a 25% debt, 75% equity financing split to pay for the acquisition and keep its investment grade rating, but only if it aggressively delevers over an 18-month period.

That would imply taking on an additional US$7.2bn in debt, bringing total debt to US$19.897bn or 4.5-times EBITDA for the combined company and net leverage to US$16.05bn or 3.6-times.

Shubhomoy Mukherjee, credit strategist at Barclays, also believes that Mylan could issue between US$7.5bn-US$9bn and still maintain its BBB- rating, as long as it achieves about US$500m of synergies from the acquisition and rapidly delevers over 18-24 months.

Under Mukherjee's calculations, that would imply a 70% equity mix in the financings. Despite the significant dilution implications of such a high equity component, Mukherjee believes Mylan can pull it off.

"We think it could reduce the resulting equity dilution by financing a portion of the consideration with mandatorily convertible preferreds, which could get 100% equity credit from the rating agencies," said Mukherjee.

For the time being, bond investors are sitting tight. Mylan's bonds have already been trading at a 7-12% discount to other low BBB healthcare credits like Actavis and Perrigo, in expectation that it would seek a major acquisition this year.

"Given the possibility of Mylan's issuing US$7.5bn-US$9bn to fund this transaction and meaningfully increasing leverage, we expect Mylan bonds to re-price another 10bp wider," said Mukherjee. (Reporting By Danielle Robinson; Editing Paul Kilby)