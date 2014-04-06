VEGOILS-Market factors to watch April 7

The following factors are likely to influence Malaysian palm oil futures and other vegetable oil markets. FUNDAMENTALS * Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Friday, recouping losses, to post their first weekly gain since mid-March, helped by optimism that a recovery in demand and tighter stocks in the world's No.2 producer will underpin prices. * Soybeans were mixed, with old-crop months steady to weak and new-crop months firm as traders unwound bull spreads amid easing concerns about the tight U.S. supply situation. * U.S. crude oil rose on Friday as data showed strong jobs growth in the United States and Brent crude followed suit as investors cast doubt on reports Libya's oil ports were about to reopen. MARKET NEWS * A slide in biotech stocks pulled Wall Street and a measure of global equities lower on Friday despite a solid U.S. jobs report that weakened the dollar on views that the Federal Reserve will keep scaling back its stimulus. * RELATED > Big Chinese soy project in Brazil: just an empty field > Malaysia's March palm oil stocks seen hitting 3-year low > Indonesia palm refining capacity to rise 50 pct > China's grain trader deals pose a threat to 'ABCDs' DATA/EVENTS > Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will release data on Malaysia's end-March palm oil stocks, exports and production on April 10. > Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance will release Malaysia's April 1-10 palm oil export data on April 10. Soy and crude oil prices at 2348 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume CBOT SOY OIL MAY4 41.67 +0.00 0.00 0.00 0 NYMEX CRUDE MAY4 101.05 -0.09 100.89 101.08 1400 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel * For a table on Malaysian physical palm oil prices, including refined oil, Reuters Terminal users can double click on or type. * To view freight rates from Peninsula Malaysia/Sumatra to China, India, Pakistan and Rotterdam, please key in and press enter, or double click between the brackets. * Reuters Terminal users can see cash and futures edible oil prices by double clicking on the codes in the brackets: To go to the next page in the same chain, hit F12. To go back, hit F11. Vegetable oils -- Malaysian palm oil exports -- CBOT soyoil futures -- <0#BO:> CBOT soybean futures -- <0#S:> Indian solvent -- Weekly Indian vegetable oils -- Dalian Commodity Exchange -- Dalian soyoil futures -- <0#DBY:> Dalian refined palm oil futures -- <0#DCP:> Zhengzhou rapeseed oil -- <0#COI:> European edible oil prices/trades --