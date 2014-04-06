版本:
VEGOILS-Market factors to watch April 7

The following factors are likely to influence Malaysian palm oil futures and
other vegetable oil markets.
    
FUNDAMENTALS
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Friday, recouping losses, to post
their first weekly gain since mid-March, helped by optimism that a recovery in
demand and tighter stocks in the world's No.2 producer will underpin prices.
 
* Soybeans were mixed, with old-crop months steady to weak and new-crop months
firm as traders unwound bull spreads amid easing concerns about the tight U.S.
supply situation. 
* U.S. crude oil rose on Friday as data showed strong jobs growth in the United
States and Brent crude followed suit as investors cast doubt on reports Libya's
oil ports were about to reopen. 
            
MARKET NEWS
* A slide in biotech stocks pulled Wall Street and a measure of global equities
lower on Friday despite a solid U.S. jobs report that weakened the dollar on
views that the Federal Reserve will keep scaling back its stimulus. 
*       
    
DATA/EVENTS    
> Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will release data on
Malaysia's end-March palm oil stocks, exports and production on April 10.
> Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance
will release Malaysia's April 1-10 palm oil export data on April 10.
    
 Soy and crude oil prices at 2348 GMT
                                                                                                 
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
 
 
 
 
 
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY4   41.67    +0.00    0.00    0.00       0
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAY4  101.05    -0.09  100.89  101.08    1400
                                                                                                 
 
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 



