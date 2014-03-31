版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 31日 星期一 08:15 BJT

VEGOILS-Market factors to watch March 31

The following factors are likely to influence Malaysian palm oil futures and
other vegetable oil markets.
    
FUNDAMENTALS
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended nearly flat on Friday, reversing gains
earlier in the session to hover at six-week lows, as investor uncertainty about
lacklustre demand for the tropical oil dragged prices to their third straight
weekly loss. 
* U.S. wheat futures fell 2 percent on Friday, pressured by forecasts for rains
next week in the parched southern Plains growing regions and as investors
squared positions ahead of key U.S. planting and stocks data due on
Monday. 
* Brent crude oil rose for a fourth straight session on Friday, notching its
first weekly gain since February, on promising U.S. economic data and concern
that possible Western sanctions on Russia's energy sector could disrupt global
supplies. 
            
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks were up slightly in a cautious start to the week on Monday, with
investors holding out hopes that China would take steps to stimulate the
economy. 
* Copper sank to 8-1/2 month lows on Monday, dropping steeply for a second
session, while oil lost more than a dollar and Shanghai-traded commodities
slumped after a surprise fall in China's exports heightened fears of an economic
slowdown.       
    
RELATED 
> Indonesia hikes April palm export tax to 13.5 pct -Trade
Ministry 
> India cuts potash subsidy by nearly a fifth for 2014/15 [ID:nL4N0MP1EK  
    
DATA/EVENTS    
> Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance
to release Malaysia's March palm oil export data on March 31.
      
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0015 GMT
                                                                      
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      APR4       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  MY PALM OIL      MAY4       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  MY PALM OIL      JUN4       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP4       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP4       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY4   40.43    -0.05   40.38   40.48     545
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAY4  101.48    -0.19  101.40  101.69    1886
                                                                      
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 

    * For a table on Malaysian physical palm oil prices, including refined oil,
Reuters Terminal users can double click on or type.
    * To view freight rates from Peninsula Malaysia/Sumatra to China, India,
Pakistan and Rotterdam, please key in and press enter, or double
click between the brackets. 
    * Reuters Terminal users can see cash and futures edible oil prices by
double clicking on the codes in the brackets: To go to the next page in the same
chain, hit F12. To go back, hit F11.

Vegetable oils                    -- 
Malaysian palm oil exports        --  
CBOT soyoil futures               -- <0#BO:>     
CBOT soybean futures              -- <0#S:>      
Indian solvent                    -- 
Weekly Indian vegetable oils      --   
Dalian Commodity Exchange         --  
Dalian soyoil futures             -- <0#DBY:>  
Dalian refined palm oil futures   -- <0#DCP:>  
Zhengzhou rapeseed oil            -- <0#COI:>  
European edible oil prices/trades --
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐