VEGOILS-Market factors to watch April 1

The following factors are likely to influence Malaysian palm oil futures and other vegetable oil markets. FUNDAMENTALS * Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in a month and a half on Monday, with prices recording their biggest monthly drop in over a year as disappointing export data stoked worries about slowing global demand for the vegetable oil. * U.S. corn futures on Monday closed above $5 per bushel for the first time since late August after a highly anticipated U.S. crop report revealed that inventories were smaller than expected on March 1. * Crude futures dipped in volatile end-of-quarter trading on Monday, pulled off highs by news Russia was withdrawing some troops on the Ukrainian border and concerns about the struggling U.S. labor market voiced by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares were down slightly in early trade on Tuesday, as investors chose discretion over valour ahead of a key manufacturing survey from China even as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's dovish comments eased concerns of an early start to rate hikes. * Commodities had the best quarter in 18 months as trading for March ended on Monday, with weather and economic growth likely to determine if gas, gold, grains, lean hogs and coffee continue going higher and draw money into the space. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0022 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL APR4 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL MAY4 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL JUN4 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP4 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CHINA SOYOIL SEP4 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CBOT SOY OIL MAY4 40.60 +0.18 40.42 40.65 620 NYMEX CRUDE MAY4 101.44 -0.14 101.34 101.57 886 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel