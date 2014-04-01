版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 1日 星期二 08:22 BJT

VEGOILS-Market factors to watch April 1

The following factors are likely to influence Malaysian palm oil futures and
other vegetable oil markets.
    
FUNDAMENTALS
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in a month and a half on
Monday, with prices recording their biggest monthly drop in over a year as
disappointing export data stoked worries about slowing global demand for the
vegetable oil. 
* U.S. corn futures on Monday closed above $5 per bushel for the first time
since late August after a highly anticipated U.S. crop report revealed that
inventories were smaller than expected on March 1. 
* Crude futures dipped in volatile end-of-quarter trading on Monday, pulled off
highs by news Russia was withdrawing some troops on the Ukrainian border and
concerns about the struggling U.S. labor market voiced by Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen. 
            
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares were down slightly in early trade on Tuesday, as investors chose
discretion over valour ahead of a key manufacturing survey from China even as
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's dovish comments eased concerns of an early
start to rate hikes. 
* Commodities had the best quarter in 18 months as trading for March ended on
Monday, with weather and economic growth likely to determine if gas, gold,
grains, lean hogs and coffee continue going higher and draw money into the
space.       
    
RELATED 
> Malaysia's March palm oil exports fell 3.4 pct -SGS 
> Malaysia's March palm exports fall 3.1 pct-ITS      
    
    
DATA/EVENTS    
> nil
      
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0022 GMT
                                                                     
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      APR4       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  MY PALM OIL      MAY4       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  MY PALM OIL      JUN4       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP4       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP4       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY4   40.60    +0.18   40.42   40.65     620
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAY4  101.44    -0.14  101.34  101.57     886
                                                                     
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 

    * For a table on Malaysian physical palm oil prices, including refined oil,
Reuters Terminal users can double click on or type.
    * To view freight rates from Peninsula Malaysia/Sumatra to China, India,
Pakistan and Rotterdam, please key in and press enter, or double
click between the brackets. 
    * Reuters Terminal users can see cash and futures edible oil prices by
double clicking on the codes in the brackets: To go to the next page in the same
chain, hit F12. To go back, hit F11.

Vegetable oils                    -- 
Malaysian palm oil exports        --  
CBOT soyoil futures               -- <0#BO:>     
CBOT soybean futures              -- <0#S:>      
Indian solvent                    -- 
Weekly Indian vegetable oils      --   
Dalian Commodity Exchange         --  
Dalian soyoil futures             -- <0#DBY:>  
Dalian refined palm oil futures   -- <0#DCP:>  
Zhengzhou rapeseed oil            -- <0#COI:>  
European edible oil prices/trades --
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐