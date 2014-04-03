VEGOILS-Market factors to watch April 3

The following factors are likely to influence Malaysian palm oil futures and other vegetable oil markets. FUNDAMENTALS * Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher for the first time this week on Wednesday, following strong gains in overseas soyoil markets with investors pinning hopes that tighter supplies of competing oilseeds would drive demand to palm. * U.S. grain and soy futures fell sharply on Wednesday, with corn and soybeans falling back from multi-month highs, on a round of profit taking following rallies earlier in the week. * Brent oil fell by nearly $1 to its lowest price in almost five months on Wednesday, pulling U.S. crude lower with it, on expectations that rebel-held Libyan ports will reopen within days. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares nudged higher to four-month highs in early trade on Thursday as upbeat U.S. data underpinned risk appetite, leaving the safe-haven yen languishing at 10-week lows. * Commodities had the best quarter in 18 months as trading for March ended on Monday, with weather and economic growth likely to determine if gas, gold, grains, lean hogs and coffee continue going higher and draw money into the space. RELATED > COLUMN- Brazil's 2nd soy crop may rain on bull parade: Maguire > Lowest offer in Bangladesh soyoil purchase tender $1,373/T > Brazil lawmakers pass bill to overhaul foreign profit tax DATA/EVENTS > Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will release data on Malaysia's end-March palm oil stocks, exports and production on April 10. > Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance will release Malaysia's April 1-10 palm oil export data on April 10. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL 0 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL 0 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL 0 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CHINA PALM OLEIN 0 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CHINA SOYOIL 0 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CBOT SOY OIL 0 0.00 +0.00 0.00 0.00 0 NYMEX CRUDE 0 0.00 +0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel * For a table on Malaysian physical palm oil prices, including refined oil, Reuters Terminal users can double click on or type. * To view freight rates from Peninsula Malaysia/Sumatra to China, India, Pakistan and Rotterdam, please key in and press enter, or double click between the brackets. * Reuters Terminal users can see cash and futures edible oil prices by double clicking on the codes in the brackets: To go to the next page in the same chain, hit F12. To go back, hit F11. Vegetable oils -- Malaysian palm oil exports -- CBOT soyoil futures -- <0#BO:> CBOT soybean futures -- <0#S:> Indian solvent -- Weekly Indian vegetable oils -- Dalian Commodity Exchange -- Dalian soyoil futures -- <0#DBY:> Dalian refined palm oil futures -- <0#DCP:> Zhengzhou rapeseed oil -- <0#COI:> European edible oil prices/trades --