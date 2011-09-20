版本:
Hanoi Stock Exchange drops 2.14 pct, demand weak

HANOI, Sept 20 Vietnam's Hanoi Stock Exchange index fell 2.14 percent to close at 74.38 points on Tuesday.

Volume of shares traded: 42.41 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 489.70 billion dong.

Phan Hong Quang, deputy head of investment, Cement Finance Co:

"Stocks could drop further and move sideways afterwards, waiting for fresh cash."

"Technically, if leading stocks Kim Long Securities , Petrovietnam Construction Joint Stock Co and Vietnam Construction, Import-Export Corp test successfully the prices of 12,200-12,300 dong, the market is likely to continue rising."

Ngo Anh Vu, deputy head of investment, An Binh Securities:

"Despite Vietnam's improving macro conditions, interest rates could not drop strongly from now till the year's end, which will have little impact on the stock markets." ($1=20,800 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)

