Hanoi Stock Exchange drops 2.14 pct, demand weak

HANOI, Sept 20 Vietnam's Hanoi Stock Exchange
index fell 2.14 percent to close at 74.38 points on
Tuesday.
Volume of shares traded: 42.41 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 489.70 billion dong.
Broker/trader comments
Phan Hong Quang, deputy head of investment, Cement Finance
Co:
"Stocks could drop further and move sideways afterwards,
waiting for fresh cash."
"Technically, if leading stocks Kim Long Securities
, Petrovietnam Construction Joint Stock Co and
Vietnam Construction, Import-Export Corp test
successfully the prices of 12,200-12,300 dong, the market is
likely to continue rising."
Ngo Anh Vu, deputy head of investment, An Binh Securities:
"Despite Vietnam's improving macro conditions, interest
rates could not drop strongly from now till the year's end,
which will have little impact on the stock markets."
($1=20,800 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy)