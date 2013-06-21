Vietnam index opens down nearly 0.4 pct

HANOI, June 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
opened down 0.35 percent on Friday, extending losses for
third day, with trade expected to be volatile, brokers said.
Portfolio restructuring ending Friday by two exchange-traded
funds could have an impact on the market, either positive or
negative, but trade would likely be cautious, traders said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the opening at
0215 GMT.
VN Index 497.74
PREV. CLOSE 499.51
% CHANGE -0.35%
HIGH 497.74
LOW 497.3
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.471
Change (%) 3-mnth 2.56
Change (%) 1-year 15.39
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-1
3
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12