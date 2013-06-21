版本:
Vietnam index opens down nearly 0.4 pct

HANOI, June 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 opened down 0.35 percent on Friday, extending losses for
third day, with trade expected to be volatile, brokers said.
    Portfolio restructuring ending Friday by two exchange-traded
funds could have an impact on the market, either positive or
negative, but trade would likely be cautious, traders said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the opening at
0215 GMT.
        
               VN Index     497.74          
            PREV. CLOSE     499.51          
               % CHANGE     -0.35%          
                                            
                   HIGH     497.74          
                    LOW      497.3          
                                            
      Change (%) 1-mnth      1.471          
      Change (%) 3-mnth       2.56          
      Change (%) 1-year      15.39          
                                            
           52-week high     533.15  10-Jun-1
                                           3
           52-week low      372.39  5-Nov-12

