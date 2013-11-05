Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday

HANOI, Nov 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.24 percent at the break on Tuesday in mixed trading,
with buying in smaller firms offsetting losses in some blue
chips, analysts said.
Liquidity was higher than in recent days, with 45 million
shares traded on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange in the morning
session alone. The five-day average has been 48 million shares,
according to exchange data.
Military Bank lost 0.8 percent, real estate company
Vingroup fell 0.75 percent and pharmaceutical firm DHG
was down 0.9 percent.
Some of the blue chips started to rally from Monday, with
Vinacafe Bien Hoa Co the top riser, advancing 4.55
percent. Insurer Baoviet Holdings, confectionary firm
Kinh Do Corp and Pha Lai Thermal Power climbed
about 1 percent each.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 498.27
PREV. CLOSE 497.07
% CHANGE 0.24%
HIGH 498.86
LOW 495.84
Change (%) 1-mnth -0.086
Change (%) 3-mnth 0.487
Change (%) 1-year 32.46
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12