Vietnam index edges up at midday, watches foreign investors' moves

HANOI, Dec 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.13 percent by midday on Friday in cautious sentiment ahead an exchange-traded fund's portfolio restructure and the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on its bond buying programme, an analyst said. The Market Vectors Vietnam ETF is due to announce its portfolio restructuring plan for the fourth quarter on Saturday, analysts said. The U.S. central bank could slightly reduce its monthly bond purchases this month in reaction to signs of an improved labour market, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday. The Fed's cut on its bond-buying programme could lead to an investment reduction of U.S. investors overseas, including the Vietnam share market where foreign investors play a leading role, the analysts added. Real estate firm HAGL led the gain, with shares advancing 1.94 percent, followed by Vinacafe Bien Hoa Co that rose 6.56 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 507.59 PREV. CLOSE 506.92 % CHANGE 0.13% HIGH 508.65 LOW 505.49 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.863 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.588 Change (%) 1-year 29.621 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 383.53 10-Dec-12