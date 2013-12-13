Vietnam index edges up at midday, watches foreign investors' moves

HANOI, Dec 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.13 percent by midday on Friday in cautious
sentiment ahead an exchange-traded fund's portfolio restructure
and the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on its bond buying
programme, an analyst said.
The Market Vectors Vietnam ETF is due to announce
its portfolio restructuring plan for the fourth quarter on
Saturday, analysts said.
The U.S. central bank could slightly reduce its monthly bond
purchases this month in reaction to signs of an improved labour
market, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.
The Fed's cut on its bond-buying programme could lead to an
investment reduction of U.S. investors overseas, including the
Vietnam share market where foreign investors play a leading
role, the analysts added.
Real estate firm HAGL led the gain, with shares
advancing 1.94 percent, followed by Vinacafe Bien Hoa Co
that rose 6.56 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 507.59
PREV. CLOSE 506.92
% CHANGE 0.13%
HIGH 508.65
LOW 505.49
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.863
Change (%) 3-mnth 6.588
Change (%) 1-year 29.621
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 383.53 10-Dec-12