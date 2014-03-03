Vietnam index drops 2.2 pct, more falls expected

HANOI, March 3 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 2.23 percent on Monday as investors sold stocks before funds were expected to unload shares later this month, while buying demand was not strong enough to provide support, analysts said. More than 70 percent of shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange lost ground, led by food producer Masan Group that fell 4.9 percent. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, dipped 1.2 percent, while Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank decreased 2.61 percent. The fall on Monday is the biggest in more than six months. The index might further fall as two major exchange-traded funds Market Vectors Vietnam and db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam are likely to sell stocks in the next few weeks during their portfolio restructuring, analysts said. "Selling was surprisingly strong and widespread, especially in the afternoon session," said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan from An Binh Securities. The index had eased 0.8 percent by midday. But a strong demand for stocks, expected to emerge if the index drops to around 560-565 points, would help prevent a steep fall, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 573.38 PREV. CLOSE 586.48 % CHANGE -2.23% HIGH 587.11 LOW 573.37 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.384 Change (%) 3-mnth 15.515 Change (%) 1-year 23.584 52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13