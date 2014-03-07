Vietnam index up 0.5 pct at midday, banks lead

HANOI, March 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 0.5 percent at the break on Friday, led by the
banking sector, while strong selling might emerge when the index
approaches the 595-point resistance level, an analyst said.
Shares in Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank climbed
2.99 percent after a state-run newspaper quoted a Sacombank
executive on Friday as saying the bank planned to merge with
Phuong Nam Bank, or Southern Bank.
"While buying demand seemed solid at the moment, foreigners'
selling might extend in coming weeks," said analyst Doan Thi Anh
Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities.
Analysts said exchange-traded funds Market Vectors Vietnam
and db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam, both are
foreign funds, could sell more than buy Vietnamese shares as
they restructure portfolios until March 21.
Foreign investors have been net sellers of a combined 402
billion dong ($19 million) worth of shares on the Ho Chi Minh
Stock Exchange between Monday and Thursday, according to
exchange's data.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 581.48
PREV. CLOSE 578.56
% CHANGE 0.50%
HIGH 582.09
LOW 579.1
Change (%) 1-mnth 4.305
Change (%) 3-mnth 13.417
Change (%) 1-year 22.813
52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14
52-week low 461.61 5-Mar-13