Vietnam index up 0.5 pct at midday, banks lead

HANOI, March 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.5 percent at the break on Friday, led by the banking sector, while strong selling might emerge when the index approaches the 595-point resistance level, an analyst said. Shares in Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank climbed 2.99 percent after a state-run newspaper quoted a Sacombank executive on Friday as saying the bank planned to merge with Phuong Nam Bank, or Southern Bank. "While buying demand seemed solid at the moment, foreigners' selling might extend in coming weeks," said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities. Analysts said exchange-traded funds Market Vectors Vietnam and db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam, both are foreign funds, could sell more than buy Vietnamese shares as they restructure portfolios until March 21. Foreign investors have been net sellers of a combined 402 billion dong ($19 million) worth of shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange between Monday and Thursday, according to exchange's data. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 581.48 PREV. CLOSE 578.56 % CHANGE 0.50% HIGH 582.09 LOW 579.1 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.305 Change (%) 3-mnth 13.417 Change (%) 1-year 22.813 52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14 52-week low 461.61 5-Mar-13