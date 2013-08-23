Vietnam index ends down 1.87 pct on foreign selling

HANOI, Aug 23 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 1.87 percent at 486.82 on Friday as foreign investors actively sold large cap stocks to take profit, extending the market's fall to the fourth day, analysts said. Shares in BaoViet Holdings, Vietnam's biggest insurer, lost 5.84 percent to end at 38,700 dong, driven by the net selling of the U.S.-based exchange-traded fund Van Eck Market Vectors Vietnam, an analyst said. Dairy products maker Vinamilk closed down 4.9 percent at 136,000 dong and food processor Masan Group Corp dropped 2.99 percent. Real estate companies also tracked the fall, with Hoang Anh Gia Lai dipping 1.43 percent and the Hanoi-based VinGroup easing 0.75 percent. "Foreign investors sold blue chips this week to take profits after those stocks reached their high prices and it affected negatively on domestic investors," analyst Vu Duy Khanh of Navibank Securities said. The index, which has fallen repeatedly since Tuesday, could dip further to about 480 next week, Khanh added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT) VN Index 486.82 PREV. CLOSE 496.12 % CHANGE -1.87% HIGH 497.89 LOW 482.78 Change (%) 1-mnth -1.984 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.217 Change (%) 1-year 20.937 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12