Vietnam index ends down 0.17 pct before funds' sales

HANOI, Dec 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
dipped 0.17 percent to close at 510.03 percent on Thursday,
pulled down by banks before expected share sales by
exchange-traded funds, analysts said.
    Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank dropped 2.14
percent, followed by VietinBank, the country's largest
partly private bank in term of assets, which slid 0.58 percent.
    Other blue chips also fell, including top insurer Baoviet
Holdings and food producer Ma San Group.
    But a 0.71-percent-gain by shares of dairy product maker
Vinamilk kept the index from falling strongly.
    The Market Vectors Vietnam exchange-traded fund is
likely to sell many Vietnamese stocks during its fourth-quarter
portfolio restructuring, analysts said.
    Such a strong selling would pull the index down in coming
weeks, said analyst Tran Thang Long at BIDV Securities.
    Besides, more drops could be in place in the next two weeks
as the U.S. Federal Reserve might reduce its bond buying
programme, Long added. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       510.03            
              PREV. CLOSE       510.88            
                 % CHANGE       -0.17%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       512.21            
                      LOW       507.52            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.778            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        8.364            
        Change (%) 1-year       33.703            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        375.78    3-Dec-12

