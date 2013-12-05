Vietnam index ends down 0.17 pct before funds' sales

HANOI, Dec 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dipped 0.17 percent to close at 510.03 percent on Thursday, pulled down by banks before expected share sales by exchange-traded funds, analysts said. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank dropped 2.14 percent, followed by VietinBank, the country's largest partly private bank in term of assets, which slid 0.58 percent. Other blue chips also fell, including top insurer Baoviet Holdings and food producer Ma San Group. But a 0.71-percent-gain by shares of dairy product maker Vinamilk kept the index from falling strongly. The Market Vectors Vietnam exchange-traded fund is likely to sell many Vietnamese stocks during its fourth-quarter portfolio restructuring, analysts said. Such a strong selling would pull the index down in coming weeks, said analyst Tran Thang Long at BIDV Securities. Besides, more drops could be in place in the next two weeks as the U.S. Federal Reserve might reduce its bond buying programme, Long added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 510.03 PREV. CLOSE 510.88 % CHANGE -0.17% HIGH 512.21 LOW 507.52 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.778 Change (%) 3-mnth 8.364 Change (%) 1-year 33.703 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 375.78 3-Dec-12