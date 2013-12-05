Vietnam index ends down 0.17 pct before funds' sales

HANOI, Dec 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
dipped 0.17 percent to close at 510.03 percent on Thursday,
pulled down by banks before expected share sales by
exchange-traded funds, analysts said.
Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank dropped 2.14
percent, followed by VietinBank, the country's largest
partly private bank in term of assets, which slid 0.58 percent.
Other blue chips also fell, including top insurer Baoviet
Holdings and food producer Ma San Group.
But a 0.71-percent-gain by shares of dairy product maker
Vinamilk kept the index from falling strongly.
The Market Vectors Vietnam exchange-traded fund is
likely to sell many Vietnamese stocks during its fourth-quarter
portfolio restructuring, analysts said.
Such a strong selling would pull the index down in coming
weeks, said analyst Tran Thang Long at BIDV Securities.
Besides, more drops could be in place in the next two weeks
as the U.S. Federal Reserve might reduce its bond buying
programme, Long added.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 510.03
PREV. CLOSE 510.88
% CHANGE -0.17%
HIGH 512.21
LOW 507.52
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.778
Change (%) 3-mnth 8.364
Change (%) 1-year 33.703
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 375.78 3-Dec-12