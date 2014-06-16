版本:
Vietnam index flat; Sacombank up on funds' buying

HANOI, June 16 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was almost unchanged at Monday's break, with Sacombank
 outperforming the market on funds' purchase.
    "Based on current portfolio structure and the new results,
we expect that V.N.M might purchase 19.8 million shares of STB,"
Saigon Securities Incorp said in a report on Monday, referring
to Market Vectors Vietnam exchange-traded fund.
    The fund is under its second-quarter portfolio
restructuring, scheduled to end this week.
    Shares in Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank rose 2.43 percent
by middat after touching its highest intra-day level since Feb
28 of 21,500 dong ($1.01) each, Reuters data showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT). 
                VN Index      574.42            
             PREV. CLOSE      574.48            
                % CHANGE      -0.01%            
                                                
                    HIGH      575.87            
                     LOW      572.66            
                                                
       Change (%) 1-mnth      11.786            
       Change (%) 3-mnth      -3.484            
       Change (%) 1-year       11.53            
                                                
            52-week high      609.46   25-Mar-14
            52-week low       462.13   30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,190 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)
