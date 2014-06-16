Vietnam index dips 0.4 pct; PVT falls most in a month

HANOI, June 16 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index reversed a streak of six gains, closing down 0.37 percent on Monday, with Petrovietnam Transportation Corp dropping the most in one month on fund's selling, analysts said. Market Vectors Vietnam exchange-traded fund said it was conducting its second-quarter portfolio restructuring this week. PVT lost 4.65 percent to end at 12,300 dong ($0.58) per share, the biggest fall since May 13, while its volume hit a two-month high, Reuters data showed, as Saigon Securities Incorp estimated the fund would sell 8.4 million of PVT shares. But the fund buying other shares, including those of Ho Chi Minh City-based lender Sacombank, kept the index from a steep fall, analysts said. Liquidity will be solid this week thanks to the fund's restructuring, said analyst Tran Thang Long of BIDV Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 572.37 PREV. CLOSE 574.48 % CHANGE -0.37% HIGH 575.87 LOW 571.76 Change (%) 1-mnth 11.786 Change (%) 3-mnth -3.484 Change (%) 1-year 11.53 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)