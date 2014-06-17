版本:
Vietnam index flat at midday; volume to increase soon

HANOI, June 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was almost flat at Tuesday's break in mixed movements of
stocks, with analysts expecting volume to pick up later this
week on fund's trading.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
fell 0.94 percent, while steel producer Hoa Phat Group 
rose 1.94 percent.
    Analysts expected volume to increase in coming sessions as
the Market Vectors Vietnam exchange-traded fund tends to
boost trading in the last days of its second-quarter portfolio
restructuring, scheduled to end on Friday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT). 
                VN Index      572.45             
             PREV. CLOSE      572.37             
                % CHANGE       0.01%             
                                                 
                    HIGH      572.94             
                     LOW      567.58             
                                                 
       Change (%) 1-mnth       8.098             
       Change (%) 3-mnth      -4.098             
       Change (%) 1-year      12.443             
                                                 
            52-week high      609.46    25-Mar-14
            52-week low       462.13    30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)
