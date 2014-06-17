Vietnam index flat at midday; volume to increase soon

HANOI, June 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was almost flat at Tuesday's break in mixed movements of stocks, with analysts expecting volume to pick up later this week on fund's trading. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, fell 0.94 percent, while steel producer Hoa Phat Group rose 1.94 percent. Analysts expected volume to increase in coming sessions as the Market Vectors Vietnam exchange-traded fund tends to boost trading in the last days of its second-quarter portfolio restructuring, scheduled to end on Friday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 572.45 PREV. CLOSE 572.37 % CHANGE 0.01% HIGH 572.94 LOW 567.58 Change (%) 1-mnth 8.098 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.098 Change (%) 1-year 12.443 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)