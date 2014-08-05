Global stock trading volumes on the rise in 2014 -WFE

NEW YORK Aug 5 The volume of shares trading on
exchanges globally rose in the first half of 2014 as more
investors sought to take part in rising stock markets and more
companies went public, the World Federation of Exchanges said on
Tuesday.
The value of share trading was up 6.8 percent compared with
the same period last year, at $29.7 trillion, according to the
WFE, a trade association for the operators of regulated
financial exchanges.
Regionally, trading values rose the most in Europe, the
Middle East and Africa (EMEA), up 21.4 percent compared to the
second half of 2013, while trading in the Americas rose 14
percent, and the Asia-Pacific region saw a drop of 9.1 percent.
The number of trades rose 11.9 percent globally, with EMEA
up 13.4 percent, the Americas up 29.1 percent, and Asia-Pacific
up 4 percent.
One of the main reasons for the increase in trading volumes
was likely the strong performance of stock markets, with both
the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting historical
highs in late July, the WFE said.
The number of companies that went public in the first half
of the year was up 42 percent compared to a year earlier.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Bernard Orr)