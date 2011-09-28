MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Q3 earnings approach, Egypt eyes elections

* Gulf still seen as partially immune to global volatility
* Q3 earnings likely to be positive
* But low turnover would probably halt any extended rally
* Qatar banks still attracting interest
* Egypt hit by political uncertainty
By Nadia Saleem and Yasmine Saleh
DUBAI/CAIRO, Sept 28 Middle East stock markets
were hit early this week by a fall in oil prices and concern
about a slump in the global economy, but many investors continue
to think the Gulf region will escape the worst of the slowdown,
limiting downside for markets.
"If between now and Q4, it becomes clear that the global
economy is slowing down and problems in Europe and the U.S. are
not resolved, chances are that prices will continue to see
downward pressure," said Haissam Arabi, chief executive and fund
manager at Gulfmena Investments in Dubai. "Ultimately demand for
oil will slow down and prices will catch up."
For now, however, many funds believe governments' fiscal
spending programmes in the Gulf, and the fact that valuations
are already quite low, will prevent regional equities from
falling as much as other global markets in the event of a
further slide.
Companies will start announcing third-quarter earnings
results in about two weeks, and funds positioning for this might
give stocks a minor boost, although thin turnover is likely to
pevent any extended rally.
"I have a feeling that we are still going to see a positive
continuation in Q3 numbers as we had in Q2," said Arabi. "The
idea of a global growth slowdown is exaggerated -- China still
has domestic growth."
Tarek Lotfy, Arqaam Capital's head of equities for the
Middle East and North Africa in Dubai, said: "Banks in Qatar are
generally strong -- announcements like increasing salaries in
the public sector will have a positive impact on banks."
"The sector has a strong macro driver as banks are
benefiting from the activity in infrastructure. We are seeing
some rotation in some names but are generally going strong."
Qatar National Bank is up about 7 percent so far
this year, and stayed almost flat in the past week despite the
global volatility.
Valuations have convinced some long-term investors to hang
on to many stocks in the region regardless of short-term swings.
"We're still overweight in petrochemicals -- valuations are
still great in Saudi. I've never seen SABIC trade this
ridiculously low, while it is posting a record growth rate,"
Arabi said.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world's
biggest petrochemical firm by market value, posted a 61 percent
rise in second-quarter net profit due to increases in output and
prices, beating analysts' forecasts.
But its stock is down 12 percent on the year, and its
trailing price/earnings ratio is 10.3, compared to levels near
20 during more normal times.
"We are opting to hold on to these positions with a
long-term conviction in place that markets will adjust to
reflect true fundamentals. It all depends on the global macro
situation," Arabi said.
EGYPTIAN POLITICS
Egypt's military rulers, who came to power after the
uprising that toppled President Hosni Mubarak in February,
announced on Tuesday that parliamentary elections would start on
Nov. 28, launching the process of handing back power to civilian
rule.
Egypt's benchmark stock index has dropped nearly 5
percent in the past week, weighed down by political uncertainty
and a slide in Orascom Construction , which hit its
lowest level since March. Orascom was apparently sold because it
is a liquid blue chip, not for any fundamental reason; Deutsche
Bank raised its rating of the stock to "buy" from "hold" and
lifted its price target to 270 Egyptian pounds from 250,
compared to a price of 213 late on Wednesday.
However, some funds believe the approach of the elections
could boost Egypt's market as it becomes clear the transition to
civilian government, which will be able to focus more on
economic policies and reforms, will go ahead soon.
"We were expecting disturbance and uncertainty. But now we
see hope and a road map after the military set a date for a
parliamentary vote," said Mohamed Seddiek, head of research in
Prime.
"The main thing for foreign investors and financial
institutions is that there will be a parliament as this means
that the transition process is moving on smoothly. The setting
of elections date is good news."
An unresolved dispute over the election laws may open the
door for further tension between political groups and the
military. But Seddiek said that for most investors, how the
dispute would eventually be resolved would be irrelevant. The
important thing, he said, is that "everyone now knows there will
be elections and a start of a new era."
