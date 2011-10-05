MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Cheap markets need good global news to rebound

* Valuations now ultra-cheap
* Economic growth in region still solid
* But international uncertainty preventing any rebound
* Political jitters continue to plague Egypt
DUBAI/CAIRO, Oct 5 Gulf stock markets are so
cheap that they have good potential for a rebound, but they are
unlikely to start recovering until there are signs that
policymakers are bringing the European debt crisis under
control, fund managers say.
"I think if international markets continue to fall apart and
oil prices keep falling, our markets can't be immune from the
prevailing negative sentiment," said Rami Sidani, Schroders
Middle East head of investment.
"But if European policy makers were to structure a solution,
global markets will see a relief rally."
Nadi Bargouti, head of asset management at Shuaa Capital in
Dubai, said stocks in the United Arab Emirates were now trading
at about 9.7 times last year's earnings, making the UAE the
cheapest significant market in the world except for Russia.
Economic growth in the UAE and elsewhere in the Gulf has
remained fairly resilient. The HSBC UAE Purchasing Managers'
Index, which measures the performance of the UAE's manufacturing
and services sectors, rose to 52.11 points in September from
August's 15-month low of 50.95, according to a survey of 400
private sector firms published this week. The 50-point level
separates growth from contraction.
But Bargouti and others said stock market turnover was
likely to remain too thin to support any extended rally until
there was a sense that disaster in Europe had been averted.
"We should begin to see interest from foreign funds, given
the (regional) fundamentals," said Bargouti. "The economic
growth here is not being reflected in the capital markets. There
is just a lack of confidence...Once we have it back, we will see
liquidity come back."
The main Dubai stock index sank to a fresh
seven-month low this week and is down 15 percent since the start
of this year. On Sunday, daily trading volume was just 19.4
million shares, the lowest in at least two years.
"Selling is a little bit overdone," Ibrahim Masood, senior
investment officer at Mashreq bank in Dubai, said of the
region's markets.
"I think it's only a matter of days that we get some
policy-driven news, some clarity on what the plan is for
tackling Greece and issues in Europe...that's the real driver."
A Doha-based trader said of Qatar's market , down
about 6 percent this year after hitting a six-week low this
week: "You'll see solid money pumped in should the markets take
another 1 to 2 percent off the index."
EGYPT
Egypt's stock market is expected to stay sluggish
as investors shy away from equities because of political
uncertainty, analysts said.
Foreign investors who fled Egypt during the political and
economic turmoil that followed the ousting of President Hosni
Mubarak seem loath to venture back without more clarity on
prospects for a peaceful transition to civilian rule.
"Volumes will remain low because of concerns about how the
political environment will pan out and the extended election
timetable," said Michael Millar, head of research at Naeem
Holding.
Egypt starts voting in a parliamentary election on Nov. 28;
another round will begin on Jan. 29, and while a date for the
presidential race has not been set, analysts say it may not take
place until the end of 2012 or the start of 2013.
The Egyptian market was also hit this week by the threat of
a possible strike by brokerage employees. The stock exchange
issued a statement on Wednesday saying its head Mohamed Omran
had met with traders and discussed their concerns.
