MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Cheap markets need good global news to rebound

* Valuations now ultra-cheap

* Economic growth in region still solid

* But international uncertainty preventing any rebound

* Political jitters continue to plague Egypt

By Nadia Saleem and Maha Dahan

DUBAI/CAIRO, Oct 5 Gulf stock markets are so cheap that they have good potential for a rebound, but they are unlikely to start recovering until there are signs that policymakers are bringing the European debt crisis under control, fund managers say.

"I think if international markets continue to fall apart and oil prices keep falling, our markets can't be immune from the prevailing negative sentiment," said Rami Sidani, Schroders Middle East head of investment.

"But if European policy makers were to structure a solution, global markets will see a relief rally."

Nadi Bargouti, head of asset management at Shuaa Capital in Dubai, said stocks in the United Arab Emirates were now trading at about 9.7 times last year's earnings, making the UAE the cheapest significant market in the world except for Russia.

Economic growth in the UAE and elsewhere in the Gulf has remained fairly resilient. The HSBC UAE Purchasing Managers' Index, which measures the performance of the UAE's manufacturing and services sectors, rose to 52.11 points in September from August's 15-month low of 50.95, according to a survey of 400 private sector firms published this week. The 50-point level separates growth from contraction.

But Bargouti and others said stock market turnover was likely to remain too thin to support any extended rally until there was a sense that disaster in Europe had been averted.

"We should begin to see interest from foreign funds, given the (regional) fundamentals," said Bargouti. "The economic growth here is not being reflected in the capital markets. There is just a lack of confidence...Once we have it back, we will see liquidity come back."

The main Dubai stock index sank to a fresh seven-month low this week and is down 15 percent since the start of this year. On Sunday, daily trading volume was just 19.4 million shares, the lowest in at least two years.

"Selling is a little bit overdone," Ibrahim Masood, senior investment officer at Mashreq bank in Dubai, said of the region's markets.

"I think it's only a matter of days that we get some policy-driven news, some clarity on what the plan is for tackling Greece and issues in Europe...that's the real driver."

A Doha-based trader said of Qatar's market , down about 6 percent this year after hitting a six-week low this week: "You'll see solid money pumped in should the markets take another 1 to 2 percent off the index."

EGYPT

Egypt's stock market is expected to stay sluggish as investors shy away from equities because of political uncertainty, analysts said.

Foreign investors who fled Egypt during the political and economic turmoil that followed the ousting of President Hosni Mubarak seem loath to venture back without more clarity on prospects for a peaceful transition to civilian rule.

"Volumes will remain low because of concerns about how the political environment will pan out and the extended election timetable," said Michael Millar, head of research at Naeem Holding.

Egypt starts voting in a parliamentary election on Nov. 28; another round will begin on Jan. 29, and while a date for the presidential race has not been set, analysts say it may not take place until the end of 2012 or the start of 2013.

The Egyptian market was also hit this week by the threat of a possible strike by brokerage employees. The stock exchange issued a statement on Wednesday saying its head Mohamed Omran had met with traders and discussed their concerns. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)