MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Hopes fade for extended stock market rebound

* Greece shock cuts short market recovery
* Dubai index retreats from 50-day average, volume back down
* Holidays will limit trade next week
* But any positive Europe news could let rally resume
* Egypt still seen in uptrend despite currency worry
By Nadia Saleem and Tom Pfeiffer
DUBAI/CAIRO, Nov 2 Hopes for an extended rebound
of Gulf stock markets have faded once again because of global
market turmoil triggered by Greece's shock decision to hold a
referendum on its bailout package.
Early this week, shares in the Gulf appeared to be starting
a major recovery, supported by their low valuations and signs
that the region is so far coping well with the weak global
economic climate. The indexes for Dubai and Abu Dhabi
jumped to four-week highs; Qatar hit a five-month
high. Increasing trading volumes suggested some investors were
returning to the markets, with Sunday's volume in Dubai reaching
the highest daily level since early June.
Data on Monday showed the SABB HSBC Saudi Arabia Purchasing
Managers' Index, which measures activity in the country's
non-oil private sector, rebounded to 56.7 points in October from
56.3 in September, which was the lowest level since the series
was launched in August 2009.
But developments in Greece then stifled the markets' rally
and the Dubai index fell back from its 50-day average, which is
now at 1,426 points and has capped the market since May. The
index ended Wednesday at 1,377 points, in very thin trade.
"We are in this limbo, a high-volatility environment that
calls for thinking defensively, thinking selective value and
thinking long-term if you have the stomach for it. That's what
you have to go for," said Haissam Arabi, chief executive and
fund manager at Gulfmena Investments in Dubai.
"Our markets will be as much affected as global markets,
albeit at slightly lesser levels because we've proven to be
resilient -- especially Saudi and Qatar," he added.
HOLIDAYS
Gulf markets will mostly be closed next week for the Eid
al-Adha holidays; only the United Arab Emirates and Qatari
markets will trade during the week, on Wednesday and Thursday.
This is likely to keep trading volumes extremely thin.
However, many fund managers think the markets will resume
rising after the holidays if there is any positive news from the
European debt crisis -- for example, if it appears likely that
the Greek referendum will approve the bailout.
"We're watching out for signs of a short-term reversal,
which may very well materialise next week given the right
(global) catalyst," said Sleiman Aboulhosn, assistant fund
manager at Al Masah Capital in Dubai.
One positive signal in Dubai over the past week has been the
strong performance of shares in heavyweight property developer
Emaar Properties after it posted a 34 percent drop in
third-quarter net profit, a smaller decline than analysts had
forecast. The stock surged from below 2.50 dirhams to above 2.75
and pulled back only partially with the overall market in the
past two days, ending Wednesday at 2.67.
Saudi Arabia's market in particular could benefit
from any activity by funds accumulating blue chips before
year-end book closings, traders said.
"The Saudi market remains one of the most attractive in the
MENA region in terms of outlook, combined with a very attractive
valuation -- 13 times trailing earnings versus a historical
17-plus," said Saudi Arabia-based Farouk Miah, acting head of
research at NCB Capital.
"The appetite is there. If the global economic picture
improves, leading to better sentiment, we will see a big move on
the Saudi index."
EGYPT
Egypt's stock market has been in an uptrend since
it hit a multi-year low in early October; it has rebounded
nearly 15 percent. It is likely to keep climbing this month, but
at a slower pace than in October, said EFG-Hermes strategist
Simon Kitchen.
Gains would be driven by factors including the prospect of
foreign financial assistance for Egypt. "However, foreign
investors will generally remain wary, keeping volumes well below
$100 million a day," said Kitchen.
He said part of the caution among foreign investors was due
to concern about the vulnerability of the Egyptian currency
, given this year's sharp fall in the country's foreign
reserves. But valuations are attractive, with Egyptian equities
trading at just 1.2 times book value and 7.1 times projected
2012 earnings, he added.
Tarek Abaza at brokerage Naeem said the Egyptian market was
unlikely to move more than 1 percent higher or lower next week
because of the Eid holidays. The market will reopen after the
holidays next Wednesday.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)