MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-UAE markets may have bottomed out

* Markets bounce from lows in expanding turnover
* Some fund managers see attractive valuations
* Long-term downtrend not yet ended on charts
* News on Abu Dhabi projects is positive
* Egypt could sustain rally
By Nadia Saleem and Shaimaa Fayed
DUBAI/CAIRO, Jan 25 After drifting lower
through most of last year, the Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock markets
hit fresh multi-year lows this month, but speculation is growing
that they may finally have bottomed out.
For some fund managers, the markets have become cheap enough
to buy selectively, despite uncertain outlooks for the United
Arab Emirates' real estate market and the global economy.
"Fundamentally, most UAE companies are pretty weak...but
having said that, there's only so much you can push the stocks
down," said Amer Khan, fund manager at Dubai-based Shuaa Asset
Management.
"At some point, valuations will get to a value where people
think they can't fall any lower compared to companies' balance
sheets."
Dubai's index <.DFMGI > slumped to a seven-and-a-half year
low last week but has risen for six out of seven trading days
since then, with trading volumes expanding. This may signal at
least a short-term reversal of the downtrend.
"I wouldn't be in a rush to pick up stocks in the UAE below
a price of 1 dirham, but in future there may be individual
opportunities," Khan said.
Abu Dhabi's market has fallen to its lowest level
since March 2009, not far from the bottom reached after the
global financial crisis in early 2009.
"It's a buyer's market now and it's full of good bargains,
but only on selective stocks," said Firass Yaish, business
development manager at ICM Capital. He cited attractive price to
earnings ratios for telecommunications stocks, Air Arabia
and Dubai Islamic Bank.
"Market price to par value is quite strong, while growth and
cash flow projections are promising. Add to that the lower price
to earnings ratios and you have a bargain," he added.
Some analysts say that without clearer technical signs of a
turnaround, the markets remain very risky.
"Technically both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi index are in clear
bearish long-term trends, which are continuing," said Bruce
Powers, head of research and analysis at Trust Securities.
"At some point support will be found and there should be a
decent bounce. But until the six- to eight-month downtrend
channels are reversed, the odds are for the bearish outlook to
continue."
News this week, however, has injected more optimism into the
real estate sector. Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday it had approved a
raft of projects including the delayed construction of branches
of the Louvre and Guggenheim museums, after a review of
development plans. This was seen as a signal that the emirate
would support its state-linked enterprises.
And after markets closed on Wednesday, the Dubai Holding
Commercial operations group announced the full repayment of a
bond which was due Feb. 1, using its own internal cash flow.
EGYPT
Egypt's main index rose 3.1 percent to its highest
close in 10 weeks on Tuesday, boosted by the opening on Monday
of the country's first freely elected parliament in 60 years,
and by hopes that the International Monetary Fund will agree on
funding for Egypt in coming weeks or months.
Traders said the market could sustain a rally if planned
protests throughout Egypt on Wednesday, marking the anniversary
of the revolution that overthrew Hosni Mubarak, ended free of
violence. Many protesters want Egypt's military rulers to hand
over power to parliament immediately.
Wednesday "is a critical day. It can make it or break it. If
it concludes peacefully, then this will be an additional signal
for the market," said Chamel Fahmy of Pharos Securities.
The index, now at 4,136 points, could break the 5,000 point
level over coming weeks if there is political stability, some
traders said, adding that Egypt's steps towards securing a $3.2
billion loan from the IMF would continue to boost the market.
"We are bullish on the market because Egypt is starting to
take realistic steps to stimulate its foreign currency reserves,
such as discussions with the IMF, and this is a step in the
right direction," said Osama Mourad of Arab Finance Brokerage.
"The market will move positively across all sectors. People
will choose the blue chip stocks which are bound to benefit and
revive faster, but also the smaller EGX70 companies."
He added, "We still expect to see some ups and downs, but
even with the volatility the volumes are moving up. The dramatic
run in the market will be the run after we elect a president."
Egypt is due to hold presidential elections in June.
"Most sectors are undervalued," said Osool Brokerage's
Abdalla Hassan. "If January 25 passes smoothly, we can have a
bigger correction and break the 4,700, 4,800 or even 5,000 point
levels. We are optimistic about the market with economic and
political stability."
Orascom Telecom was the main gainer on Tuesday,
soaring 9.8 percent on its third day of trade after an
eight-week suspension while it spun off businessman Naguib
Sawiris' assets.