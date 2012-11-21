MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-IPOs may help to revive Saudi stock market

* Market close to giving up all of this year's gains
* Petrochemicals, banks weight on market
* Listings of family firms could revive interest
* Authorities keen to encourage IPOs, analysts say
* Many family firms focused on domestic, consumer areas
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Nov 21 After a stellar start to the year,
Saudi Arabia's stock market has lost its momentum because of
disappointing earnings at blue-chip companies. Now investors are
hoping a spate of new listings of family-owned businesses will
restore energy to the market.
Analysts say authorities are encouraging family-owned
companies to list on the exchange, partly as a way to distribute
wealth more widely. Raising the income of less well-off Saudis
is also the goal of the government's job creation and welfare
programmes, which have been expanded in the past 18 months.
Listing family businesses, many of which are in consumer
sectors rather than the capital-hungry banking and petrochemical
areas, could lure money back to the stock market by giving
investors more choice.
"We get the sense that there is a lot of pressure from the
government on family-run businesses to go public," said Mahmoud
Akbar, a banking analyst at Riyadh-based NCB Capital.
"It adds depth to the market, though the concern is whether
these companies have a good track record and are not just a
value trap."
PERFORMANCE
The main Saudi stock index climbed as much as 24
percent in the early months of this year but has since fallen
back, standing only 3 percent higher on Wednesday compared to
its level at the end of last year.
One reason is authorities' slowness in opening the market to
direct foreign investment. Preparations to do so have been in an
advanced stage for almost a year, but authorities have not yet
introduced the reform, apparently because they fear market
instability; it is not clear when the reform will go ahead.
Another reason is the poor third-quarter earnings of
petrochemical firms, which are heavily weighted in the index.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp, the world's biggest
petrochemicals group by market value, suffered a 23 percent
slump in third-quarter net profit.
Such earnings have prompted investors to cut their exposure
to stocks which, like petrochemicals, are vulnerable to weak
demand in the global economy.
Meanwhile, banks' third-quarter earnings were disappointing;
Al Rajhi Bank, Riyad Bank, Saudi British
Bank and Banque Saudi Fransi all reported
earnings that missed analysts' estimates, mainly due to high
loan-loss provisions.
"Most analysts agree that next year we will witness slower
growth in petrochems, banks and telecoms - we are witnessing
maturity in the main sectors of the economy, which in return
lowers the expectations of exceptional growth," said Abdullah
Alawi, assistant general manager and head of research at
Aljazira Capital.
"People are looking for new incentives to invest in the
market."
FAMILY FIRMS
That is where the new listings come in. The market saw six
initial public offers of shares worth a total of 4.8 billion
riyals ($1.2 billion) in the first nine months of this year,
compared to five IPOS worth 1.73 billion riyals in all of 2011.
Many of the offers have drawn strong demand. Travel agency
Al Tayyar Travel, founded in 1980 by group president
Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar as a single reservation office in
Riyadh, raised 1.37 billion riyals from its IPO in May; the
offer was 6.1 times oversubscribed. The stock is now up 9
percent from its IPO price.
The Capital Market Authority, the market regulator, has held
meetings this year with private firms in Jeddah and Riyadh to
encourage them to list on the exchange. The CMA did not respond
to requests for comment.
A large number of private firms in the kingdom's consumer
sectors are still run by members of their founding families. One
example is bookstore chain Jarir Marketing, which
listed on the stock market in 2003; its share price has more
than quadrupled since then.
Saudi investors remain relatively favourable toward consumer
stocks because those rely on local demand rather than the global
economy; Jarir is up 8 percent this year, far outperforming the
overall market.
"We will see a new wave of family companies going for
listing soon, to compensate for the lack of growth opportunities
in current stocks," said Aljazira Capital's Alawi.