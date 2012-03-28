REFILE-MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Qatar may take over lead in Gulf stock rally

* Dubai and Saudi Arabia losing momentum for now
* Qatar index stages bullish technical breakout
* Valuations in Qatar inexpensive
* Egypt depressed by wrangling over constitution
* But corporate news backdrop is positive
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, March 28 Qatar's stock market is the
worst-performing in the Gulf so far this year. But a surge in
prices this week suggests it could now start to outperform the
region, boosted by healthy corporate earnings, traders and
analysts say.
The Qatari market has been neglected during the regional
bull run that began in January, because investors saw more value
in markets such as beaten-down Dubai, up 24 percent
this year, and Saudi Arabia, up 21 percent. By contrast,
Qatar's main index has gained less than 0.1 percent in
2012.
This pattern could be changing, however. Dubai has
essentially moved sideways in the past three weeks while the
Saudi Arabian index, while continuing to hit fresh highs, has
seen its 14-day momentum - a measure of the strength of its
uptrend - fall sharply since early March.
Much of this year's gains in the United Arab Emirates and
Saudi Arabia have been the result of retail money piling into
small-capital stocks in search of short-term profits. This
leaves the markets vulnerable to pull-backs; Dubai mortgage
lender Tamweel, for example, more than doubled this
year but is down 23 percent from its early March peak.
If these markets falter, at least temporarily, Qatar may
benefit as regional investors seek markets that have not already
been driven up sharply.
"Expect money to flow into Qatar for the next week or so to
offset declines in other markets," said Amer Khan, fund manager
at Shuaa Asset Management in Dubai.
"At the end of the day, money will chase returns and I think
the returns are there in Qatar. I would expect companies to
trade at premiums because of the clarity on government
spending."
VALUATIONS
Investors in Qatar were disappointed earlier this year by
2011 dividends, which were smaller than some had hoped. But the
index hit an 11-week closing high on Wednesday, suggesting an
increase in buying interest.
Khan said stock valuations in Qatar were not expensive
compared to regional markets. The Doha index is now trading at
about 10 times projected 2012 earnings, according to Thomson
Reuters data, against roughly eight times for Dubai and 13 for
Saudi Arabia.
Commercial Bank of Qatar is at 8.9 times this
year's estimated earnings compared to a range of about 8-34 in
the past nine years. Doha Bank is at 7.35 times
compared to a range of 7-50. Industries Qatar is at
9.1 times; in recent years it has traded around 12-25.
"Doha's attractive fundamentals remain unchanged and we
expect it to get back in focus, particularly since the UAE's
rally has paused and that of Saudi Arabia has peaked," said
Sleiman Aboulhosn, assistant fund manager at Al Masah Capital.
One damper on the market is delays in plans for lenders such
as Doha Bank to launch brokerage arms, because restrictions by
regulators have made the business less attractive than hoped.
Several Qatari banks may delay or even halt plans to offer
brokerage services, industry sources told Reuters last week.
However, a technical breakout by the Qatar index this week
suggests the index may rally regardless, some analysts said. The
index, which closed Wednesday at 8,790 points, broke above a
symmetrical triangle formed by this year's highs and lows;
technical theory says this indicates an end to its consolidation
and could ultimately point it up near its 2011 peak of 9,290.
"Near-term resistance is at 8,797 (last month's peak),
followed by 8,830.35 levels," said Bruce Powers, head of
research and analysis at Trust Securities.
"The index is now showing short-term signs of trending
higher which could see the index get above each of those price
levels. It then targets 8,910.21, the high of the one-year
range."
EGYPT
A stand-off between Islamists and liberals over the drafting
of Egypt's new constitution may dim investor appetite for
Egyptian equities in the coming week, traders say.
The index is up 38 percent from the end of last
year but has trended lower in the past three weeks, partly
because of continued uncertainty over the country's transition
to democracy. Liberals and leftists wary that Islamists could
dominate the drafting of a new constitution said on Tuesday that
they would write their own.
"We have a problem with the constitution," said Omar Ascar
of Cairo Capital Securities. "Everyone is withdrawing and the
Muslim Brotherhood still wants to proceed with a majority in
this committee. We don't know what will happen."
The political wrangling has drawn investor attention away
from positive corporate news in recent days, including an
increase in construction orders for index heavyweight Orascom
Construction, and talks towards an alliance between
investment bank EFG-Hermes and Qatar's QInvest.
"Those talks have brought some relief in the market. They
prove that people are still interested in this country," said
Ascar.
He said Egyptian equities were likely to keep ticking lower
until the index, which traded on Wednesday around 5,000 points,
reached 4,700 points, before rallying by around 15 percent.