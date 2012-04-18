UPDATE 2-CME Group to launch Black Sea wheat futures

* New contract should improve price visibility

* Concern about political interference in export flow

* May offer end users spread trade opportunities

* Investor funds may use as another trade asset

By Sam Nelson and Nigel Hunt

LONDON/CHICAGO April 18 CME Group said on Wednesday it would launch a Black Sea wheat futures contract in June, if approved by regulators, marking the exchange's first foray into a non-U.S. based wheat contract.

Tim Andriesen, managing director for Agricultural Commodities and Alternative Investments for the CME group, said "now more than ever, the world relies on the Black Sea region to produce wheat and other grains to meet our growing global demand for food."

"We firmly believe this contract will not only establish an effective forward market for regional wheat prices, but has the potential to develop into a true regional benchmark pricing tool for wheat."

Traders said it could be a challenge to trade wheat from a region that accounts for about a quarter of the global wheat trade but is prone to export restrictions and has cash markets that are not well defined.

"It will provide some much needed transparency to Black Sea region pricing so traders and analysts don't have to learn after the fact if Black Sea region competitors are undercutting prices," said Dan Manternach, a wheat analyst for Doane Advisory Services, St. Louis, Missouri.

"This contract could produce some attractive spreading opportunities," he said.

Manternach said spread trading could become active when logistical problems surface at Black Sea ports, leading to freight-rate differentials with U.S., Canadian, Australian or Argentine ports. The contract would help neutralize price differentials between Black Sea wheat futures and CBOT, KCBT or MGE futures, he said.

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which is owned by the CME, has had a soft red winter wheat futures contract in place for years. The Kansas City Board of Trade (KCBT) has its hard red winter wheat contract, and spring wheat futures are traded on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).

LAUNCH DATE AS US HARVEST BEGINS; NEAR USDA CROP REPORT

CME plans a June 6 launch for the new contract, subject to regulatory approval, based on physical delivery to ports in Russia, Ukraine or Romania.

Russia and Ukraine are both major wheat exporters.

"It is interesting the contract launch is three trading days before the June crop report. The contract will be open as USDA releases numbers, thus we could see the volume surge if the USDA June winter wheat production estimate is a surprise," said Rich Feltes, vice president of research for Chicago trade house R.J. O'Brien.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will release its June crop production report on Tuesday, June 12.

The contract size will be 136 tonnes, or 5,000 bushels, the same size as CBOT, KCBT and MGEX wheat contracts, and it will be traded in U.S. dollars.

PLENTY OF SKEPTICISM AND HURDLES

Terry Reilly, Citigroup analyst, expressed caution about the fate of the new contract.

"Ukraine's history of government/regulatory intervention in the grain industry will eventually threaten the flow and liquidity of this contract, especially if it attracts a large pool of speculative interest in a bull market," Reilly said.

European traders said the new contract could play a significant role in improving price visibility in the region, although they also noted there would be challenges.

"A Black Sea contract would be very desirable but difficult to set up as the market is nontransparent with real prices often only coming out in grain tender results," one German trader said.

"The attempt to set up Russian wheat futures a few years ago met without much success as no one was prepared to take the plunge and buy."