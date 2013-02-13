CBOT wheat volumes rise in extended session, bucking trend

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 13 Volume in Chicago Board of Trade
wheat futures has received an unexpected boost since CME Group
extended the trading day, bucking an overall trend that
has seen volume in commodity trading dry up in the longer
session.
Wheat volume rose to 17.6 million contracts traded from June
2012 through January 2013, up 14.8 percent from a year earlier.
Volumes were higher in seven of those eight months.
CME started its much-maligned extended trading session,
which allows for 21-hour trade, in late May. Critics have said
the move reduced liquidity in key agricultural contracts, and
the exchange operator recently announced it would cut back the
session although no details have been provided.
Corn volumes have fallen 10.4 percent during the same time,
and monthly trading was lighter in seven of the eight full
months since the switch to extended hours was made.
Total CBOT volumes fell 8.4 percent following the switch to
longer hours. CME extended the trading day as part of a bid to
fend off competition from the rival IntercontinentalExchange
, which launched grain and soy contracts that trade 22
hours a day in 2012.
The global reach of wheat, which is grown all over the
world, lends itself to near-24-hour trading better than a
commodity like corn.
Big wheat producers such as Russia and Australia often make
forecasts about crops outside of traditional trading hours.
Additionally, large purchases from importers such as Egypt are
often finalized before the start of the trading day in Chicago.
News about wheat hits throughout the day and commercial
buyers across the globe are eager to take advantage of hedging
opportunities no matter what time it is in the United States.
For example, Australian traders looking to hedge recent cash
market deals can make their moves as soon as they need to,
instead of waiting for the Chicago pits to open.
"Everybody sleeps at a different time," said J. Mark Kinoff,
president of Ceres Hedge.
By contrast, the majority of the world's corn is grown in
North and South America so most major announcements regarding
those crops, and subsequent prices moves, come during the
traditional trading hours for the Chicago grain contracts.
Wheat volumes also benefited from a surge in corn prices to
record highs during the summer. The high price of corn, as well
as limited supplies, forced livestock producers to use more
wheat in their rations than usual.
The increased wheat feeding also caused an increase in
futures market hedging, adding to the bump in trading volumes.
Huge price swings in wheat also helped to raise volumes,
traders said. Wheat prices shot up 27 percent between the
middle of April and early July, forcing speculators to scramble
to cover short positions they had built up due to light export
demand and expectations for a big crop in the U.S. Plains.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data shows that
noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds,
completely erased their net short position in wheat, which they
had built to the highest level ever, during that 11-week period.