HOW TO PLAY IT-Searching for yield in uncertain times

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 23 The hunt for yield in a
low-interest-rate world is driving investors into markets such
as U.S. junk bonds and Japanese stocks as they shrug off the
risk the global recovery could stall.
Many asset managers remain upbeat about prospects for the
global economy and have kept allocations to riskier assets
intact despite the latest round of turmoil in Europe.
Of course, investors are hedging against possible losses.
These assets have their drawbacks, including a dependence on
easy money from the Federal Reserve, and they are highly
vulnerable to a worsening of Europe's debt crisis.
However, managers have been forced to become creative in
their search for yield after nearly four years of zero interest
rates in the United States. For now, income is trumping risk.
"Yes, there would be bumps in the road, but it helps that we
have central banks in the world whose No. 1 goal is to prevent a
crisis," said Sara Zervos, senior portfolio manager and global
head of international fixed income at Oppenheimer Funds.
The euro zone's debt woes remain at the forefront of
investor worries including the possible exit of Greece from the
currency bloc after political leaders failed to reach agreement
on a coalition government.
Seven Investment Management co-founder and director Justin
Urquhart Stewart, however, believes euro zone leaders will
somehow find a way to "manage the Greek situation." The firm's
view remains that the euro will survive, although it remains to
be seen whether Greece will stay in the club.
Here are a few strategies investors are using to earn income
in a low-interest-rate, debt-crisis environment:
U.S. JUNK STILL THE WAY TO GO!
U.S. high-yield debt was a favorite among asset managers for
strong returns and low volatility. Big names holding "junk"
bonds included Oppenheimer Funds and Standard Life Investments.
As a backdrop, the U.S. economic outlook is generally more
sanguine, defaults are low, and corporate cash is high. The
market has improved in credit quality over the last two years,
though partly because poorer-quality issuers have defaulted.
The extra yield investors demand to hold the riskiest sector
of the corporate bond market widened though to more than 700
basis points last week, Bank of America Merrill Lynch index data
show, the widest since February.
Spreads have widened amid fears about the euro zone
sovereign crisis and concerns the U.S. economic recovery was
slowing down.
Richard Batty, investment director for multi-asset investing
at Standard Life Investments in Edinburgh, was unfazed by the
rise in high-yield spreads.
"Investing in the corporate bond market made on the basis
that U.S. companies are running conservative balance sheets is
still the most appropriate way to take risks," he said.
Standard, which manages assets of roughly $240 billion, has
significant positions in U.S corporate bonds - both investment
and speculative grade.
Volatility is also low for high-yield bonds at 6.1 percent,
based on Societe Generale's estimates, compared to 8.8 percent
for government bonds, and 21.3 percent for equities.
THINK JAPAN FOR YIELD
Believe it or not, investors have warmed to Japanese stocks
for yield. Long shunned by investors because of deflation, low
returns, and a strong yen, Japan is attracting investors,
despite a ratings cut by Fitch on Tuesday.
Fitch cut Japan's sovereign credit status as a political
stalemate dims the chances the country can curb its snowballing
debt.
This is not the first time Japan's ratings have been cut and
investors buying Japanese stocks this year could not have been
oblivious to the country's problems.
EPFR data showed Japan stock funds attracted their first net
inflows in March since September last year. Japanese funds saw
outflows in April, but since then, inflows have resumed.
Japan's recovery from last year's earthquake and tsunami
tragedy has impressed investors. As Japan's economy rebounded
and the yen weakened, growth and earnings prospects, especially
for the country's exporters, have improved, analysts said.
The broad Topix index has risen nearly 1 percent
this year after losses of 19 percent in 2011 and the Nikkei
index gained 3.2 percent, after a 17.3 percent fall.
Japan's dividend yield of 2.5 percent is also higher than
that of U.S. stocks, currently at 2.1 percent, according to
Societe Generale's estimates. Adjusted for inflation, Japan's
real yield is even higher.
Seven Investment, for one, has increased its allocation to
Japanese stocks in its balanced portfolio to 3.5 percent this
quarter from 1.5 percent previously. Lyxor Asset Management in
Paris, with assets of more than $100 billion, has also picked up
Japan-focused exchange traded funds.