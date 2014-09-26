版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 27日 星期六 04:11 BJT

U.S. dollar net long position grows in week-CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Sept 26 Speculators raised their
bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, as the
greenback extended its winning weekly streak against a basket of
currencies, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $35.81
billion in the week ended Sept. 23 from $31.42 billion the
previous week.
    This was the highest net long level in the greenback in
three weeks when it set a 15-month peak.
    The dollar index ended up 0.51 percent on Friday at
85.632, putting it on track for its 11th consecutive week of
gains and for the longest such streak since its 1971 free float
under President Richard Nixon. 
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    Net shorts on the euro and yen grew again, signaling the
optimistic outlook on the dollar as traders speculate on the
timing of an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve due
to an improving domestic economy.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position
is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 Net long dollar by $12.103 billion
         23Sep2014 week         Prior week
 Long             28,391            37,617
 Short           133,813           120,799
 Net            -105,422           -83,182
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 Net long dollar by $22.794 billion
         23Sep2014 week         Prior week
 Long             60,654            79,552
 Short           202,619           216,701
 Net            -141,965          -137,149
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 Net long dollar by $0.108 billion
         23Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long             53,691           55,617
 Short            54,741           62,198
 Net              -1,050           -6,581
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 Net long dollar by $1.779 billion
         23Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long              8,354           12,889
 Short            21,729           24,285
 Net             -13,375          -11,396
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 Net short dollar by $0.277 billion
         23Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long             27,673           37,347
 Short            24,609           29,803
 Net               3,064            7,544
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 Net short dollar by $0.738 billion 
         23Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long             47,187           55,588
 Short            38,840           33,448
 Net               8,347           22,140
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 Net short dollar by $0.394 billion
         23Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long             58,278           69,430
 Short            47,774           47,384
 Net              10,504           22,046
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 Net short dollar by $0.148 billion 
         23Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long              9,779            9,814
 Short             7,938            8,694
 Net               1,841            1,120
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong, Michael Connor and Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐