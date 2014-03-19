UPDATE 2-Marketwired to stop selling to high-frequency traders

(Adds comments from legal experts and trading firm executive)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, March 19 Marketwired, a company that
publishes and distributes corporate earnings and other
market-moving news releases, said on Wednesday it would no
longer sell directly to high-frequency trading companies.
The change came as New York State Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman investigates early access to information by
technologically sophisticated traders. It followed a similar
decision last month by Berkshire Hathaway Inc's
Business Wire.
Marketwired said in a statement it would no longer provide
its distribution service to high-frequency trading firms to
"eliminate any perceived advantages gained through technology by
certain customers."
"This is another important step forward in bringing an end
to Insider Trading 2.0," Schneiderman said in a statement
Wednesday, referring to his wide-ranging crackdown on traders
who exploit technology to obtain information fractions of a
second earlier than others.
"High-frequency traders who drain the value out of
market-moving information in the milliseconds before it becomes
widely available ... skim from the rest of the investing public,
which hurts the entire market," Schneiderman said.
Marketwired, whose majority owner is the Toronto-based
private equity firm Omers, distributes corporate press releases
and financial disclosures to the media. Some are inconsequential
while others are regulatory filings that push stocks higher or
lower.
By subscribing to Marketwired's direct-data feeds,
high-frequency trading firms could take advantage of the split
second difference between the time a company releases
information to subscribers and when news wires send that
information to the broader market, Schneiderman said.
The time lag allows high-frequency trading firms to trade
on the information ahead of other investors, Schneiderman said.
Marketwired said in its statement it would "continue to
provide full and fair, simultaneous disclosure of information."
The company said it made its decision before consulting
with Schneiderman and later notified him.
Last month, Business Wire agreed to stop the sale of its
releases to high-frequency trading companies after discussions
with the attorney general's office, a source said at the time.
After consulting with Warren Buffett, Berkshire's chairman,
Business Wire decided the practice could hurt the company's
reputation, not because traders received a time advantage,
Business Wire's chairwoman, Cathy Baron Tamraz, said in a
statement.
James Cox, a professor at Duke University School of Law,
said Marketwired's decision was a reflection of the legal,
social and political reality "that everyone should have access
at the same moment, whether or not it makes a big difference."
Columbia Law School professor John Coffee said getting
Marketwired to stop selling to traders was much easier than
effecting change to more critical practices such as stock
exchanges allowing firms to use direct feeds that give them
price data milliseconds earlier than others.
Schneiderman said on Tuesday he was expanding his
investigation to include high-tech services provided by U.S.
stock exchanges and alternative trading venues that may give
advantages to high-frequency traders.
"The issues involving the release of price data are far more
important and give a more material advantage to the favored
recipient," Coffee said.
He added: "I don't think it will motivate the New York Stock
Exchange or Nasdaq to change their behavior because the stakes
are higher for them."
Mark Gorton, chief executive officer of Tower Research
Capital LLC, a high-frequency trading firm, said it was a "noble
goal" to make sure no one got a jump on data, but the markets
were working "quite well now."
"There is a level playing field in a way that never existed
before," Gorton said. "The competition is driving the markets to
incredible levels of efficiency. The high-frequency trading
firms are bashing each others' brains over fractions of a
penny."
Earlier in his probe, Schneiderman sought to end early
access to analyst and consumer sentiment. BlackRock Inc, the
world's largest asset manager, in January agreed to end its
analyst survey program, which he said could be used to get
information about upcoming revisions to published views on
companies.
Eighteen other financial companies, including UBS AG
, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase &
Co, also agreed to temporarily stop responding to such
surveys in relation to companies listed on U.S. exchanges.
Last year, Thomson Reuters Corp suspended its early data
release to a small group of clients of the widely watched
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment data.
(Editing by Stephen Powell, Steve Orlofsky and Amanda Kwan)