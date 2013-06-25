Markit presses on with IPO, interviews banks -sources

| NEW YORK, June 25
company Markit Group is moving ahead with an initial public
offering and has hired Goldman Sachs as the lead
coordinator of the deal, four people familiar with the process
said on Tuesday.
The London-based company, which competes with Bloomberg and
Thomson Reuters Corp, is seeking to raise more than $1
billion in a U.S. listing and is in the process of interviewing
banks to fill out its underwriting syndicate, the sources said.
A registration statement for the deal could be filed with
U.S. regulators during the fourth quarter of this year, although
timing is still in flux and could change depending on market
conditions, one of the sources said.
All the sources asked not to be named because the plans are
not public. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
A Markit spokesperson said in a statement that the company
has made no decision to pursue a public listing.
Markit's ownership structure and customer base could make
selecting underwriters for the IPO tricky, the sources said.
Private equity firm General Atlantic bought a 7.5 percent
stake in Markit for $250 million in January 2010. The majority
of Markit is controlled by banks including Goldman, JPMorgan
Chase and Bank of America. Markit's customers
also include these banks, which use the firm's financial data
and trade processing services primarily for the credit market.
Markit will have to walk a fine line when choosing banks to
avoid upsetting its owners and customers, the sources said.
Founded by Canadian Lance Uggla in 2001, Markit received a
$500 million investment from Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings Pte Ltd earlier this year. Temasek's investment valued
the company at around $5 billion.
In May, Thomson Reuters and Markit teamed up with several
investment banks to build a new messaging program to rival
Bloomberg's service, according to Financial News.