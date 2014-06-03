版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 4日 星期三 06:13 BJT

Markit IPO may value company at about $4.47 bln

June 3 Financial information service provider Markit Ltd said it expected its IPO to be priced at $23-$25 per share, which could value the company at up to $4.47 billion.

The company, which competes with Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters Corp, said selling shareholders, including certain employees and members of the management, were offering 45.7 million common shares. (link.reuters.com/zaz79v)

The IPO could raise as much as $1.14 billion.

The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "MRKT".

BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse were among the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore)
