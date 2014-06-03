Markit IPO may value company at about $4.47 bln

Nikkei nears one-month highs as yen slips
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
June 3 Financial information service provider Markit Ltd said it expected its IPO to be priced at $23-$25 per share, which could value the company at up to $4.47 billion.
The company, which competes with Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters Corp, said selling shareholders, including certain employees and members of the management, were offering 45.7 million common shares. (link.reuters.com/zaz79v)
The IPO could raise as much as $1.14 billion.
The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "MRKT".
BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse were among the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore)
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to slash the corporate income tax rate and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said late on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, April 26 London copper held near its highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro in the wake of the French election, making commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.2 percent to $5,717 a tonne by 0128 GMT, adding to a 0.9 percent gain from the previous session. LME copper prices on Tuesday hit a one week top at $5,722 a tonne,