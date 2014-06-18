Financial information provider Markit prices IPO at $24/shr-WSJ

BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
June 18 Markit Ltd IPO-MRKT.O priced its initial public offering at $24 per share, valuing the financial information service provider at about $4.3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
Markit's IPO raised about $1.2 billion, after the company priced its enlarged offering of 49.3 million shares at the midpoint of its expected price range of $23-$25 per share, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1nQdBFz)
BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse were among the underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
