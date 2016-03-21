UPDATE 5-IHS to buy data provider Markit, combined company to base in UK

* Combined company to be based in London
* Deal values Markit at about $5.9 bln
* Deal implies value of $31.13 per Markit share, premium 5.6
pct
(Adds Breakingviews link, updates share price)
By Abhirup Roy
March 21 U.S.-based IHS Inc agreed to
buy Markit Ltd to create a $13 billion London-based
data and business research provider, in the latest example of a
U.S. company moving its domicile overseas where corporate tax
rates are lower.
The companies said IHS shareholders will own about 57
percent of the combined company following the close of the
all-stock deal, which values Markit at about $5.9 billion.
Englewood, Colorado-based IHS, whose businesses include
Jane's Defence Weekly and technology industry research firm
iSuppli, will pay the equivalent of $31.13 per Markit share, a
premium of 5.6 percent to Markit's Friday close.
Markit's shares were up 10.9 percent at $32.70 at midday.
The shares have risen about 23 percent since the company went
public in June 2014. IHS's shares, which hit a 3-year low of
$92.90 last month, were up 5.6 percent at $116.90.
Markit, founded in 2003 by ex-TD Securities credit trader
Lance Uggla in a barn north of London, provides pricing and
reference data, index and valuation services.
IHS Chief Executive Jerre Stead will become chairman and
chief executive of the combined company, IHS Markit.
Uggla will be president for now and take over the top job
after Stead's retirement on Dec. 31 next year.
IHS shareholders will get 3.5566 shares of the combined
company for each share held.
The combined company, while maintaining some "key"
operations in Colorado, will be based in London.
So-called tax inversion deals have become the subject of a
fierce political debate in the United States as well as a source
of concern for the government over the potential loss of tax
revenue.
"We don't see this transaction as being implicated by the
U.S. anti-inversion rules," IHS Chief Financial Officer Todd
Hyatt said on a conference call with analysts.
IHS said the combined company was expected to have a tax
rate in the low- to mid-20 percent range. IHS's tax rate for the
year ended Nov. 30 was 20.5 percent, while Markit paid taxes at
the rate of 31.5 percent for the year ended Dec. 31.
The deal is the latest in a string by IHS, whose energy
information business, its biggest, has been hit by the slide in
oil prices. Revenue in the division fell almost 1 percent to
$215.9 million in the first quarter ended Feb. 29.
IHS said in January it would buy U.S.-based Oil Price
Information Service (OPIS) to add real-time pricing information
to its energy analytics business.
The company agreed in December to buy Canada-based vehicle
data provider Carproof Corp for $460 million to boost its
automotive research business.
Markit competes with Thomson Reuters Corp and
Bloomberg LP in providing financial data to investors.
IHS also reported on Monday a stronger-than-expected 6.7
percent rise revenue to $548.4 million, helped mainly by a jump
in non-subscription income, which includes organising industry
events.
M. Klein and Co and Goldman, Sachs & Co were IHS's financial
advisers, while Markit was advised by J.P. Morgan Securities.
IHS's legal adviser was Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, while Davis
Polk & Wardwell LLP provided legal advice to Markit.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Ted Kerr)