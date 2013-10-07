UPDATE 1-Eight banks join Markit and Thomson Reuters chat network

By Jennifer Saba
Oct 7 Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan
Chase & Co and six other banks have agreed to join a new
instant messaging network from Markit and Thomson Reuters Corp
to connect disparate messaging systems.
The network, called Markit Collaboration Services, was
launched on Monday and allows members to chat with one another
regardless of the proprietary messaging technology that each
firm uses.
This open platform contrasts with Bloomberg LP's messaging
system, which is a closed network only for users of Bloomberg
terminals. Bloomberg messaging is the most popular form of chat
on Wall Street, and often cited as one of the reasons banks are
willing to pay around $20,000 a year for a subscription to a
Bloomberg terminal.
Markit and Thomson Reuters said they hoped their open
messaging network will attract banks that want to chat with
their clients or other financial institutions but cannot
currently do so because they are on different messaging systems.
David Craig, president of Thomson Reuters' Financial & Risk
division, said that the company and Markit started drafting
plans for the open network last year at the request of clients.
"This is something that came together with our partners at
Markit because the industry, our customers, asked us to do
this," Craig said. "It's open to the industry to connect to."
The eight partner banks are minority shareholders in the
privately held Markit, and include Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse
, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley,
in addition to Goldman and JPMorgan.
The banks collectively employ more than 1 million people
worldwide, though it was not immediately clear how many
individuals will use the new Markit service.
Analysts and customers expressed mixed views about the
prospects of the new messaging network.
"Bloomberg has done a phenomenal job integrating every
aspect of that function so that it's hard to replicate and hard
to wean people off of it," said Larry Tabb, founder and CEO of
the Tabb Group, a financial markets research firm.
Zar Amrolia, cohead of fixed income & currencies at Deutsche
Bank, said in a statement that the new network "allows us to
connect disparate systems and improve the quality of
communication and therefore service we provide to clients."
Markit and Thomson Reuters said the messages on the new
network are encrypted, and the system does not store them.
The launch came five months after Goldman and JPMorgan
complained that Bloomberg journalists had access to sensitive
information about how the banks' employees were using the
terminals, including how often they used messaging.
Bloomberg apologized, conducted an internal
review, and restricted journalists' access.
Peter Appert, an analyst with Piper Jaffray, said banks are
generally looking for ways to reduce their dependence on
Bloomberg terminals, but it remains to be seen if the new
messaging network will take off.
"The big banks are looking for ways to stir the competitive
pot and give themselves more clout to negotiate with Bloomberg,"
Appert said. "We'll see if this thing catches on and if it
really is a viable alternative."
Representatives from Bloomberg were not immediately
available to comment.
Representatives from Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and
Morgan Stanley were not immediately available to comment on the
new messaging system. Representatives from Barclays, Citi,
Credit Suisse and JPMorgan also declined to comment.
Shares of Thomson Reuters edged 0.4 percent lower to $35.41
in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, in line with
the broader U.S. market.