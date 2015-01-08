UPDATE 1-Marks & Spencer's Christmas spoiled by online delivery woes

(Adds detail, CEO comment)
LONDON Jan 8 Marks & Spencer posted a
worse-than-expected 5.8 percent drop in underlying sales of
clothing, gifts and homeware over Christmas, as years of
declines in general merchandise were exacerbated by online
delivery problems.
The performance represented a fourteenth consecutive
quarterly decline in general merchandise sales for the British
retailer, far underperforming analyst expectations for a 3
percent drop over the 13 weeks to December 27.
"We had a difficult quarter in general merchandise,
dominated by unseasonal conditions and an unsatisfactory
performance in our e-commerce distribution centre," Chief
Executive Marc Bolland said in a statement on Thursday.
M&S had said in December its new online distribution centre
was struggling to cope with demand in the run-up to Christmas,
resulting in no next day deliveries and longer waits for
customers.
The retailer has failed to stem declines in general
merchandise which started four-and-a-half years ago, a period
during which shoppers have become more cost-conscious and turned
away from traditional stores towards the internet and discount
chains.
It said a 0.1 percent rise in like-for-like food sales in
the period outperformed the grocery market but it was also lower
than the 0.9 percent the market had expected.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Paul Sandle)