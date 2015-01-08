RPT-Marks & Spencer's Christmas spoiled by online delivery woes

(Repeats to more clients)

LONDON Jan 8 Marks & Spencer posted a worse than expected 5.8 percent drop in underlying sales of clothing, gifts and homeware in its Christmas quarter, exacerbated by online delivery problems.

The performance was a fourteenth consecutive quarterly decline in general merchandise sales for the British retailer, far underperforming analyst expectations for a 3 percent drop.

A 0.1 percent rise in food sales in the period over the 13 weeks to Dec. 27, the company's fiscal third quarter, was also lower than the 0.9 percent the market had expected.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Paul Sandle)